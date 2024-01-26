Councilor advocates for cleanliness amid unlawful waste dumping

DAVAO City Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo advocates for cleanliness in response to unlawful garbage dumping at the Panigan-Tamugan River.

Expressing the need to instill a "Clean As You Go" (Claygo) culture among Dabawenyos, Ocampo supports the Barangay Council of Carmen's resolution on rules for tourists visiting the area, aimed at protecting the environment.

Highlighting the aftermath of New Year’s Eve celebrations, he emphasizes the litter left by hundreds of visitors, prompting the proposed regulations.

The resolution, currently on its first reading, seeks to allocate funds for cleaning efforts through an environmental fee.

“Ang gusto nila naa sila'y pondo, makakolecta sila ug pondo para pod gamiton nila sa mga tao nga manglimpyo didto (They want to have funds collected, which they can then use for individuals responsible for cleaning up the area),” Ocampo said on Thursday morning, January 25, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Despite the proposed fee, Ocampo expresses concerns that people may still pay any amount to visit the river, potentially compromising its cleanliness. He suggests limited access to address the issue.

The Panigan-Tamugan Watershed is protected by the Davao City Watershed Code of 2007, Rule IV Section 11, and local legislation "Guidelines on the Conduct of Recreational Activities Within the Watershed Areas of Davao City," requiring permission from the barangay for access.

However, the environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) opposes the proposed regulations, citing the contradiction with existing ordinances.

EnP. Lemuel Manalo said that the area is a conservation zone, and makeshift resort facilities violate regulations.

Idis had previously expressed concerns about garbage left at the river on New Year’s Eve.

They urge the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) to enhance educational initiatives, improve waste management, and request increased security and monitoring from Carmen officials.

Strict enforcement of existing rules is sought to protect the region's water supply. RGP



