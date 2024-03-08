Councilor Braga urges women’s empowerment in governance

IN THE 20th City Council session, Councilor Pilar Braga, Chairperson of the Committee on Education, Science, and Technology, Arts and Culture, called upon women to actively engage in governance.

Delivering her privilege speech on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Braga emphasized the critical impact of governmental decisions on women and children.

“We call upon ourselves to be vigilant and to be active participants in governance for whatever the government does– or does not do– will affect women and children mostly,” she said.

Braga underscored the importance of Women's Month, encouraging unity and sisterhood among women globally.

Reflecting on Davao City's pivotal role in advancing women's rights, she proudly announced the creation of the Women's Development Code—a landmark legislation serving as the city's "bible" in the pursuit of gender equality.

Simultaneously, the Integrated Gender and Development Office organized a Women Summit on March 4, 2024, at the Gran Men Seng Hotel, with the theme "Kababayen-an Kusganong Ipadayag ang Kakayahan Taliwala sa mga Hulgasa Panahon."

The summit urged women to actively participate in governance to address issues impacting women and children.

Braga listed several victories in the fight for gender equality, including the Magna Carta of Women and Davao City's Gender Mainstreaming Experience.

She clarified that celebrating International Women's Month is not about asserting superiority but recognizing equal rights for women and men in society.

"Empowered women are the best partners for men in our quest for a better world," Braga said.

Recognizing women as unsung heroes, especially during challenging times like the pandemic, Braga hailed their resilience and strength, evident in their remarkable coping mechanisms and leadership at home and in the community. Erica Villacastin, DNSC Intern