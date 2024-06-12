Councilor calls for DPWH accountability amid delays

DURING the 20th Davao City Council session on Tuesday morning, June 11, 2024, First District Councilor Edgar P. Ibuyan Jr. reiterated Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte's directive to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to expedite their projects, adhere to the law, and closely monitor their contractors.

Ibuyan, chairing the Public Works and Highways committee, lamented that despite numerous opportunities and legislative efforts by the Local Government Unit (LGU) to accelerate DPWH projects, the department "continues to overcompromise but underdeliver."

He cited recurring excuses from DPWH, such as road-of-way and budget issues, attributing them to poor project planning. Ibuyan firmly stated that the city would not tolerate DPWH's incompetence any longer and demanded accountability.

“They had multiple opportunities to do their jobs properly, but because of their incompetence, we are still here suffering from the consequences,” he said.

Expressing frustration, the councilor emphasized that DPWH must prioritize fixing and restoring roads they've damaged before embarking on new projects in the city. He demanded that the department's regional office adhere to the law before initiating any further infrastructure endeavors.

Following his speech, the 20th City Council passed a resolution on first reading, calling on DPWH-Davao region and its subsidiaries to address the persistent issues with roadworks in the city.

Duterte's stance on DPWH's road works was also reiterated, as he had previously voiced concerns about unfinished projects and urged an end to unnecessary road destruction.

Additionally, previous statements from Duterte highlighted the city's growing pains and urged patience with traffic issues while urging DPWH to resolve road construction and damage problems. The City Council had also previously expressed concerns about project delays affecting road works, urging effective collaboration with local authorities. RGP