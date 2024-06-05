Councilor: City allocates P15-M for Duaw Davao

A DAVAO City councilor announced that the new festival, Duaw Davao, the city’s summer tourism campaign, has a budget of P15 million.

Councilor Al-Ryan Alejandre bared this during the Aprubado sa Konseho on Tuesday morning, June 4, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

“Hopefully sa term ni Mayor Baste it will also be replicated next year since part of the latest event and maging part na siya na ma allocate ug budget (Hopefully, under Mayor Baste’s term, it will be replicated next year and allocated a budget),” Alejandre said.

He hopes that the event will become annual, despite it being established by an executive order rather than an ordinance.

He noted that last year, the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) managed to allocate a budget for it, and he hopes this will continue under Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte.

Alejandre added that the main target for the Duaw activities is local tourists from nearby provinces, who will boost the city's economy by offering discounts.

“Ang tumong gyud natu ani kay to generate income from our local tourists kay dako kaayo, kay mas dako ang local tourist natu na ug income generating natu sa Davao (Our goal is to generate income from our local tourists because they contribute significantly to Davao’s economy),” he said.

The Duaw Davao Festival is an 11-day event and a new addition to the city's celebrations. It features musical festivals and other activities to boost tourism.

Events include the Duaw Davao Music Fest on June 21 at Rizal Park, Duaw Davao Pride Sportsfest on June 21-23 at Davao City Recreation Center (DCRC), Reyna ng Davao Coronation Night on June 22 at the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) Gymnasium, and Duaw Davao Pride Parade on June 23 from Roxas Avenue to Rizal Park.

Other events include Hugyaw Davao: Night of Fun & Colors on June 23 at Rizal Park, Davao Turismo Arts & Food Trucks Bazaar from June 27 to 30 at Rizal Park, Fiesta sa San Pedro: Paghiusayaw on June 29 at San Pedro Square, and the Duaw Davao Inter-Barangay Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament on June 30 at DCRC. RGP