Councilor eyes coastal ferry to alleviate traffic woes in Davao City

DURING the "Aprubado sa Konseho" on Tuesday morning, February 20, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Davao City Councilor Conrado C. Baluran, chairperson of the committee on transportation and communications, highlighted the need for a coastal ferry operation to alleviate traffic congestion in the city.

Discussing the project during a committee hearing, Baluran emphasized the potential impact of coastal ferries in reducing traffic, suggesting it as a viable alternative to the current color-coding system.

The target launch for the project is set for October 2024, pending approval in the 20th council's second reading.

He said that the project had been previously discussed during a public hearing on Friday, February 16, 2024.

The plan outlines the completion timeline for vessel design evaluation, management, facility personnel, and contract signings with Davao and Lupon in January and February.

Proposed ferry stations include Toril, Ecoland (near SM City Davao), Matina Boulevard (Piapi or Main Cathedral), Alcantara Port, Agdao, Mintrade (Shoreline), Sasa Wharf, Panacan, Sta. Ana, and Tibungco.

The people's ferry terminal design is scheduled for April to July, with personnel screening and training taking place from July to September.

A dry run for the vessel, tickets, and terminal is set for September.

The Catamaran company, specializing in shipbuilding, design, drydocking, repair, maintenance, ferry operations, and fleet management, will oversee the project. Known for its operations in Pasig River, Laguna De Bay, and Manila Bay, the company recommends that the Local Government Unit (LGU) provide proper berthing and docking spaces, implement a terminal fee on top of the ticket price, and ensure navigational markers, docking locations, and maritime education for boat operators. RGP