Councilor flags illegal recruitment spike; Davao City highest in region

DAVAO City Councilor Rachel Zozobrado raised concern over rising illegal recruitment cases in the city and called for stronger information campaigns to prevent further incidents.

Zozobrado, who chairs the Committee on International Relations and the Committee on Migrant Workers, said data from the Department of Migrant Workers show Davao City recorded 72 human trafficking-related cases as of Dec. 31, 2026—the highest in the Davao Region.

She said Davao del Norte recorded 13 cases, followed by Davao Oriental (12), Davao del Sur (10), Davao de Oro (two), and none in Davao Occidental.

Of the 72 individuals in Davao City who sought an Illegal Recruitment Certificate, most came from Talomo (16), Marilog (15), Toril (nine), Calinan (seven), Buhangin (four), Bunawan and Poblacion (three each), Agdao (two), and Paquibato and Tugbok (one each). Eleven cases remain unidentified, but are from the city.

Speaking during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos, Zozobrado said most victims are women lured by job offers in Japan, Australia, and Canada. She added that many suspected recruiters operate in Davao City, though authorities have yet to confirm their residency.

She said many victims lack awareness of proper reporting procedures, while others do not know where to seek help or are unaware of the Department of Migrant Workers.

“These are not mere statistics. These are Dabawenyos, our constituents, who have fallen victim to deception, exploitation, and false promises of better opportunities abroad,” she said in a privilege speech on April 14 before the Sanguniang Panlungsod. “Even a single victim is one too many.”

Barangay-level actions

Zozobrado said the DMW urged local governments to intensify information drives at the barangay level, including Pre-Employment Orientation Seminars (PEOS) and other advocacy efforts to combat illegal recruitment.

She called on barangay officials and community leaders to support the campaign, stressing that local governments play a key role in prevention.

Barangays, she said, serve as the first line of defense because they are closest to residents and can quickly disseminate information and protect job applicants.

Policy push

As committee chair, Zozobrado said she will prioritize information dissemination and proper reporting of illegal recruitment cases.

She also pledged support for DMW-led initiatives and the passage of policies to strengthen the city’s response to illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

Zozobrado moved to have her privilege speech considered on first reading and referred to the Committee on Migrant Workers for appropriate action. RGP