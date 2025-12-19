Councilor flags safety concerns as Coastal Road Segment B opens

A DAVAO City councilor expressed shock at the seemingly forced opening of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Segment B (Tulip to Roxas) to motorists and drivers.

Councilor Jopet Baluran, who chairs the committee on transportation, said that to verify reports of the opening, he personally traversed the road before attending the council session.

"Nakita nato nga kailangan pa gyud nga magtrabaho ang mga safety measures even ang paggawas diri sa left side, ang kanal open kaayo (We saw that the safety measures still really need to be worked on. Even on the left side, the canal at the exit is still very open)," Jopet Baluran said in a media interview on Thursday morning, December 19, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

He stated that he was unaware of the circumstances leading to the opening, noting that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) had previously decided not to proceed with it.

Baluran suggested that instead of opening the road to the public, construction should be completed first. He said that allowing vehicles to use the road while work is ongoing would make construction more difficult, as traffic would interfere with progress. He added that construction would move faster if the road remained closed, as there would be fewer distractions.

The councilor also revealed that the DPWH has not reached out to his office regarding the matter.

Segment B now open

On the same day, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) announced that Segment B of the Davao Coastal Road was opened to motorists on December 19, 2025. The office reminded drivers that two lanes in each direction are passable and open.

CTTMO further said that there is no left turn going to M.L. Quezon Boulevard and no left turn from Quezon Boulevard going to the Coastal Road toward Roxas. The office also clarified that heavy trucks are not allowed to enter the coastal road.

As of writing, the DPWH has yet to issue a statement regarding the opening of Segment B.

Delayed opening

To recall, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. conducted an inspection the Bucana Bridge on December 4, 2025, saying the infrastructure would be one of the legacies of his administration. He announced that the structure would open on December 15, 2025, which would help ease traffic congestion in the city, especially during the holiday season.

However, DPWH-Davao Region postponed the opening of Segment B on December 16, 2025. Earlier, DPWH–Davao announced through bulletins posted at the entrance of the Bucana Bridge that the road would open on December 15 at 5 p.m. Later that day, the agency said the opening would be moved to December 16.

The postponement came after Davao City Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte criticized the partial opening of the segment, calling it premature and unsafe.

Commuter feedback

On the morning of December 19, 2025, several Dabawenyos eagerly traversed Segment B of the Davao Coastal Road toward the Bucana Bridge to experience the new infrastructure.

JM Sarabia told SunStar Davao that their travel from Ecoland Junction was smooth and fast, as it was a straight run. He added that personnel from the CTTMO were present to secure the area, ensure smooth traffic flow, and prevent motorists from stopping, which could cause congestion.

“But overall, nindot ug hamloy ang amoang pagbyahe unta mapadali ang pag-ayo ani nga proyekto aron maminusan sab ang traffic nga nasinatian sa mga Dabawenyo (But overall, our trip was good and smooth. Hopefully, the repair of this project will be finished sooner so that the traffic experienced by Dabawenyos will also be reduced),” he said.

However, Sarabia noted that near the Roxas exit, traffic became heavy due to only one lane being used for both exiting and entering vehicles, with repairs still ongoing along the sides.

Similarly, Prince Anthony Agustin, who rode a bicycle across the Bucana Bridge and Segment B of the coastal road, said his ride was smooth. He added, however, that congestion was evident upon reaching the Roxas exit, as construction work — particularly on sidewalks and bike lanes — was still ongoing.

"Naa pay duha ka truck ug ongoing pa construction pa Roxas (There are also two trucks, and construction is still ongoing toward Roxas)," he said.

The Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Segment B (Tulip to Roxas) is approximately 4.453 kilometers long, running from Matina Aplaya (Times Beach/Tulip Drive area) to Roxas Avenue. Segment B connects Segment A (Tulip Drive to Bago Aplaya) and Segment C (Roxas Avenue to Sta. Ana Wharf).

Segment B plays a crucial role in continuing the bypass route along the coastline and in connecting to the Bucana Bridge. The bridge serves as the link between coastal road segments separated by the Davao River, particularly Segments A and B. RGP