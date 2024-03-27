Councilor Javi’s FB account hacked

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 26, Campos said that his official page "Javi Garcia Campos Official" was hacked since February 2, 2024.

"Initially, the page administrators thought it was a minor glitch following the recent updates of Meta on FB [Facebook] pages running on old configuration. ONLY last week that we were able to ascertain that in fact, the page was hacked," he said.

He said his team is closely coordinating with Meta to regain access to and control over the page.

"As a precaution, we ask those who follow the Facebook page to be wary of any odd online posts or behaviors and to report them right away to our office," the councilor said.

Campos' chief-of-staff Sherwin Manual told SunStar Davao in an online interview that they noticed unknown "African nationalities" were added as administrators of the page.

The hackers, however, did not post anything lewd or indecent on the page, and it was noticed that the last post was dated back in January this year.

Manual also said that the credit card account, which was linked to Campos’ FB account, was not hacked. Instead, a different account was saved and used for Meta's online advertisement.

Manual added that the hacked account, as of the present, was not being used to lure anyone concerning money through private messaging, but they would still continue to monitor it. Hence, he advised anyone who receives a message from the hacked account to ignore it and report it immediately.

The councilor's staff said that they have not yet reached out to the Philippine National Police-Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit Davao, but they are considering reporting it. RGL