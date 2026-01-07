Councilor open to revisiting Davao City firecracker ban

DAVAO City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang said he is open to revisiting the city’s firecracker ban ordinance following an online clamor urging its review.

Dayanghirang, who chairs the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, said the city may consider allowing regulated fireworks displays in designated areas such as the Davao City Coastal Road.

“Maybe we can look at it again and firecrackers because we can use the coastal road as possible areas for regulated display or public display for firecrackers,” he said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on Tuesday, January 6, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

However, he said any discussion on changes to the ordinance must go through consultation with the executive department, noting that the city follows a consensus-based approach to policymaking.

“Nothing is permanent. Amending the firecracker ban is possible,” Dayanghirang said, adding that he is not pushing for changes but is open to studying the proposal.

Meanwhile, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson PCapt. Hazel Caballero-Tuazon said the ban has significantly helped reduce holiday injuries.

“Since 2002 na enjoy natu na walay pabuto ginabawal diri and wala tay tala sa hospital na naputlan ug tudlo (“Since 2002, we have enjoyed a firecracker-free city, and we have no hospital records of people losing fingers),” she said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, January 5, 2025, at SM City Davao.

Tuazon said the current policy remains effective, citing zero reported incidents. She added that DCPO will abide by whatever action the local government takes regarding the ordinance.

Firecracker Ban Ordinance

City Ordinance No. 060-02, Series of 2002, prohibits the manufacture, sale, distribution, possession, and use of firecrackers and all pyrotechnic devices in Davao City. The ban is enforced year-round and also covers improvised pyrotechnic devices such as bamboo or PVC cannons.

Violators face fines ranging from ₱1,000 to ₱5,000, imprisonment of 20 days to six months, or both.

No firecracker-related incidents

The DCPO earlier reported zero firecracker-related injuries and no stray bullet incidents during the New Year celebrations. Authorities declared the 2026 festivities peaceful, orderly, and incident-free.

Police monitoring, conducted in coordination with hospitals across the city, showed that no individuals sought treatment for firecracker injuries. Authorities also confirmed the absence of stray bullet cases.

Officials attributed the zero incidents to proactive security measures, including increased police visibility, sustained patrols, and early public information campaigns ahead of the New Year.

Public sentiment

Some residents expressed support for revisiting the ordinance if it allows city-regulated community fireworks displays handled by professionals.

Lea Regina Dulay of Puan said such a setup would be a “welcome compromise,” although she suggested the city also consider alternative forms of entertainment if the ordinance remains unchanged.

“Making it illegal does not stop people from doing it. Sometimes it also feels dull when you don’t hear any noise during the New Year,” she said in the vernacular, sharing that her family once traveled to Cebu just to experience fireworks.

Dulay also raised concerns about pollution and said environmental safeguards should be in place if fireworks displays push through.

Poblacion resident Lucky Ricalde said he supports a possible amendment, noting that Davao City is one of the few major cities without a fireworks display.

“Parang hindi masyado talaga ma feel ang pagdating ng New Year kung walang fireworks (Dulay also raised concerns about pollution and said environmental safeguards should be in place if fireworks displays push through.

Poblacion resident Lucky Ricalde said he supports a possible amendment, noting that Davao City is one of the few major cities without a fireworks display),” he said, adding that community fireworks displays could still ensure a safe celebration.

Matina resident Rin Carbonilla, meanwhile, said she values the firecracker ban for both public safety and the well-being of animals during the holiday season. She said community-organized fireworks displays could balance the concerns of both supporters and critics of fireworks.

“I think the idea of a community fireworks display is a good one, kay like na bridge ang in between sa dili ganahan ug fireworks, ug a mga ganahan ug fireworks (“I think the idea of a community fireworks display is good because it bridges the gap between those who don’t like fireworks and those who do),” she said in a text message to SunStar Davao.

She added that while she understands why some people feel the celebration is dull without fireworks, many still associate fireworks with New Year traditions. RGP