Councilor proposes pay, recognition for BHWs

DAVAO City Councilor Atty. Diosdado Angelo Mahipus Jr. proposed an ordinance granting service recognition and incentives to barangay health workers (BHWs) who were left out of last year’s government allocations.

Mahipus noted that around 1,046 barangay health workers and other volunteer personnel were not covered by the Department of Budget and Management’s (DBM) 2025 budget circulars for gratuity pay and service recognition, which applied only to job order, contract-of-service, and plantilla employees.

“So atoang nahuna-hunaan na basin mauyunan sa konseho mastudyuhan, sa umaabot matagaan sila og ilaha pud nga paaboton in recognition of their service sa atoa pud tagsa-tagsa nga mga barangay (So what we are thinking is that the council might agree to study this, so that in the future they can also be given something to look forward to, in recognition of their service to our barangays)," Mahipus said in a media interview on Tuesday, January 27, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod. "Kay sila baya ma ulanan initan sa mga komunidad unya wala sila apil, so atoang paningkamutan na maapil

(They are the ones exposed to the heat and rain in the communities, yet they are not included, so we will try to ensure they are recognized).”

The proposed ordinance would allow barangay health workers, barangay nutrition scholars, and other volunteer workers receiving only honoraria to get gratuity pay and special recognition incentives. Mahipus said that the measure is about honoring their service, not merely providing financial incentives.

During his privilege speech at the council session, Mahipus highlighted that barangay health workers serve as the first line of defense in public health, yet they still lack job security. He moved that his speech be considered on first reading and referred to the appropriate committee.

Mahipus clarified that the ordinance would comply with DBM rules, respect national policies, and avoid misclassifying volunteers as employees. It seeks only to recognize service at the local level where national coverage falls short.

Incentive for 2026?

Mahipus said the amount of the incentive would depend on the ordinance process.

“It will greatly depend on our financial capability, but before we can discuss funding, we need a legal basis to follow the ordinance,” he said.

He expressed hope that the ordinance would be approved quickly so that funding could be included in the city’s first supplemental budget for 2026. He noted that barangay health workers are volunteers who currently receive only about ₱2,000 in honoraria.

Mahipus added that, aside from barangay health workers, barangay nutrition scholars, and other volunteer workers, the city also hopes to expand the incentive program to include other barangay volunteers, provided funds are available.

Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers

Mahipus also urged the House of Representatives to amend the Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers to expand their benefits.

“This would be a huge help to the barangay health workers,” he said.

He noted that amendments at the national level have long stalled. “While action from the national government remains pending, the local government will do what it can in a lawful, responsible, and compassionate way,” he said.

The proposed amendments aim to provide mandatory monthly honoraria, hazard pay, transportation allowances, insurance coverage, and a one-time retirement cash incentive for barangay health workers, who continue to face insecure tenure and insufficient benefits. RGP

