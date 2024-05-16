Councilor proposes vlogger body for responsible tourism promotion

SECOND District Councilor Al-Ryan Alejandre underscored the importance of establishing an association for vloggers in collaboration with the City Information Office (CIO). This initiative aims to guide vloggers in creating content, particularly in promoting critical watershed areas as tourist destinations.

"Let us promote and be responsible tourists in the city. We need to know the parameters of the tourism sites we promote. We need first to study if we allow ang [the] tourism sa [in the] area," he said.

Speaking at the 'GREENfluence: A Forum on Advocating for Sustainable Eco-Tourism' on Wednesday morning, May 15, 2024, at the Davao City Investment and Promotion Center (DCIPC), Alejandre, who chairs the committee on tourism and beautification, expressed his hope that the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) would compile a list of locations for vloggers. This list would indicate whether an area is protected and specify the visitor capacity allowed.

Arthuro Ensalada, founder of Viajero: Davao Hikers League, welcomed Alejandre's proposal for a vloggers association as a valuable platform to disseminate the information discussed in the forum.

"Suggestion ni Councilor Alejandre na mag create ug organization of vloggers and siguro didtoa na mahisgutan sa mga pagabuhaton and ipasok na siguro nila ang topic sa accreditation (Councilor Alejandre's suggestion to create a vloggers organization is a great opportunity to discuss our activities and include accreditation topics)," he said.

Jemuel Olantao, vlogger and founder of Vlog ni Jem, highlighted the importance of a vloggers association in regulating the number of vloggers in specific areas, particularly protected ones. Through this association, vloggers can be informed about which areas are suitable for promotion.

"Mabal-an pod namo nga kana na mga lugar is pwede ba namo ma-promote or dili para dali pod no nga ma-trace tung ang mga kaubanan namo nga naka-violate is dali siya ma-trace pinaagi sa amoang mga association (We will know in which areas we are allowed to promote, making it easier to identify violators through our association),” he said.

It can be recalled that Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, on January 25, 2024, urged local influencers to familiarize themselves with local ordinances before promoting areas.

He expressed his intention to collaborate with Alejandre on this matter, leading to the organization of the 'GREENfluence: A Forum on Advocating for Sustainable Eco-Tourism', in partnership with Idis. The forum aims to discourage the promotion of critical watershed areas as tourist destinations and promote responsible and sustainable tourism practices.

Concerns arose following a travel vlogger's promotion of recreational activities in a river within the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed in November 2023, and a dumping incident on January 11, 2024. RGP