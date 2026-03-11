Councilor pushes for school-based feeding program

COUNCILOR Antoinette G. Principe raised urgent concerns on education, health, and social justice and highlighted the persistent problem of malnutrition among schoolchildren in Davao City and the need for stronger interventions.

“This is not an expense. This is an investment. An investment in a child who will stay in school because she no longer feels weak,” she said during her privilege speech on March 10, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Principe sought legislative authority to establish a School-Based Feeding Program in partnership with the Department of Education-Davao City (DepEd-Davao City). She emphasized that hunger directly affects learning, stressing that no curriculum reform or classroom improvement can compensate for a child who goes to school hungry.

The proposed program was developed through consultations and benchmarking activities, including visits to Davao de Oro and Valenzuela City, where a Central Kitchen system has supported school feeding initiatives.

Another benchmarking activity was also conducted in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) to study feeding models for geographically isolated communities.

The initiative proposes establishing a Central Kitchen at Sta. Ana Elementary School to serve schools within the district, alongside on-site kitchens in Marilog and Paquibato for Indigenous Peoples communities and other geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

Principe said the program will implement universal feeding in selected pilot schools with high malnutrition rates to avoid stigmatizing undernourished learners.

Under the plan, DepEd will shoulder food and logistics, while the City Government of Davao will fund the construction and refurbishment of kitchens, hiring of personnel, and operational standards.

The program will also strengthen Gulayan sa Paaralan and prioritize kindergarten to Grade 6 learners who are wasted or severely wasted. The program also plans to source food from local farmers, cooperatives, and women’s organizations.

Principe emphasized that the initiative supports Sustainable Development Goals 2, 3, 4, 5, and 17, describing it as an investment in children’s equity, resilience, and future. She reiterated that no learner in Davao City should be left behind because of hunger.

The proposed Memorandum of Agreement between the City of Davao and DepEd Davao City for the program was moved to First Reading for legislative consideration. TRISHA MAUI APAO, HCDC INTERN