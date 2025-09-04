Councilor pushes to curb parking fees in Davao malls

DAVAO City Second District Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang is seeking to regulate parking fees charged by business establishments, saying the practice is unfair to consumers.

Dayanghirang filed a proposed ordinance after receiving complaints from mall-goers about the recently implemented parking charges at one of the malls in Bajada. He pointed out that these spaces were originally intended as free parking areas for customers.

“We have to balance it because this might set a precedent that if we do not look at all parking lots intended for certain establishments, they might also collect parking fees,” Dayanghirang said, stressing that parking charges should only apply to designated public roads, not private establishments.

He cited City Ordinance No. 052-13, or the Parking Ordinance of Davao City, and City Ordinance No. 0334-12, or the Comprehensive Transport and Traffic Code, both of which limit pay-parking zones to city streets. He also referenced the Consumer Act of the Philippines, which protects consumers from unfair trade practices.

Dayanghirang urged the Committee on Transportation and Traffic Management to review the matter and recommend a policy that balances business interests with consumer rights. He also asked the City Attorney’s Office and the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) to clarify that private malls cannot use the city ordinance to justify extra charges.

Dayanghirang urged the mall to reconsider its decision, warning that the new fees would heavily impact Dabawenyos and limit access to commercial hubs. He acknowledged the property rights of mall operators but stressed that consumer protection must take priority, especially in urban centers like Davao City.

The councilor vowed to stand with Dabawenyos against policies that burden customers, particularly those recently implemented on September 1, 2025.

A mall in Bajada began imposing parking fees on September 1.

In a Facebook post on August 22, 2025, the mall announced that regular vehicles would be charged ₱20 for the first three hours on weekdays and ₱10 for every succeeding hour, while motorcycles would pay a flat rate of ₱20.

On weekends and holidays, both cars and motorcycles are charged a ₱20 flat rate. Overnight parking for both types of vehicles costs ₱300, inclusive of regular fees, while a lost or damaged parking card carries a ₱200 penalty.

SunStar Davao reached out to GMall for comment but had yet to receive a response as of writing. RGP