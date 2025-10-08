Councilor seeks tougher action vs fake cigarettes

DAVAO City Councilor Rachel Zozobrado has raised an alarm over the growing sale of counterfeit cigarettes in the city, warning of the serious risks they pose to public health and the local economy.

Zozobrado said fake cigarettes and e-cigarettes are openly sold in local stores and markets, often without Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) tax stamps, health warnings, or regulatory oversight. Some are priced as low as ₱2.50 per stick, making them easily accessible to young people and low-income earners.

“These products are cheaper, illegal, and aggressively marketed, especially to minors and young adults, who are drawn by low prices and deceptive packaging,” she said during her privilege speech on Tuesday, October 7, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

She emphasized that every counterfeit cigarette sold “is a theft from public health, a betrayal of honest business, and a mockery of Davao’s reputation as a disciplined and law-abiding city.”

Zozobrado warned that illegal sales deprive the government of revenues intended for hospitals and medicines and rob the youth of the healthy future they deserve. She added that these products are often made without quality control and may contain toxic or unknown substances, increasing the risk of disease and early death.

Citing studies, she said most counterfeit cigarette users are aged 19 to 24, mainly students and young workers, who are drawn to the low prices. The availability of illicit cigarettes, she added, undermines years of efforts by the Davao City Government to reduce smoking rates.

“This is not just an economic issue. It is a public health emergency and a moral crisis," Zozobrado said. “When our children and vulnerable citizens become victims of greed, we as leaders must act.”

She urged the public to check for BIR tax stamps and graphic health warnings as proof that tobacco products are legitimate and government-regulated.

Legislative action

Zozobrado moved to refer her privilege speech to the Committee on Trade and Commerce and the Committee on Health for first reading. The two committees will conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation to assess the extent and impact of counterfeit cigarette distribution in Davao City.

In a media interview, she said the committees might also revisit the city’s Anti-Smoking Ordinance to determine if amendments or new measures are needed to strengthen enforcement.

“Whatever is appropriate and pakusgan atoang enforcement magkaroon nata ug collaboration between the national and the local agencies in charge ani sa pag enforce kay pervasive na siya kaayo sa atoang siyudad (Whatever is appropriate, we will strengthen enforcement. We need stronger collaboration between national and local agencies because this problem has become widespread in our city),” she said.

Davao City’s anti-smoking drive

Davao City was the first in the Philippines to implement a Comprehensive Anti-Smoking Ordinance, which has since become a model for other cities.

The city’s pioneering efforts earned recognition from the Department of Health (DOH), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Bloomberg Initiative, which awarded Davao the prestigious Red Orchid Award for its strong tobacco control policies.

Illegal tobacco trade in Mindanao

According to the 2024 Bantay Open Pack Survey, Mindanao accounts for 50 percent of the country’s illegal tobacco trade.

Lanao del Sur tops the list with a 94.2 percent illicit rate, followed by Maguindanao (73.2 percent), Davao de Oro (69.6 percent), Sarangani (68.2 percent), and Davao del Sur (44.7 percent).

in many areas, eight out of ten cigarettes sold are from illegal sources.

More than 30 smuggling routes have been identified, with most supplies coming from Sabah, Malaysia, and Indonesia. These are transported by sea or land and distributed to wholesalers, retailers, and even house-to-house sellers.

Davao City’s illicit cigarette penetration rate currently stands at 54%, with several barangays reported to have stores selling counterfeit products.

Smuggling cases in Davao

In June 2025, authorities intercepted a motorized banca off Dumoy Point in Talomo District carrying 800 master cases of undocumented foreign-brand cigarettes worth around ₱20 million.

Earlier in January, the Bureau of Customs seized 251 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth ₱9.9 million at the Port of Davao, hidden inside a fake courier truck.

In February, the city government also reported a ₱2.7-million seizure that led to two arrests. Other major busts this year included:

May 2025: ₱8.7 million worth of cigarettes intercepted in Toril District.

December 2024: ₱1 million worth of reams confiscated from a driver at a checkpoint.

These operations, along with multiple raids in barangays Ilang and Sirawan, demonstrate Davao’s continuing campaign against smuggled tobacco. RGP with reports from CIO and PNA