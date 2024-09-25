Councilor tells SIDC project critics to file Writ of Kalikasan

IN LIGHT of the opposition to the Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) project (Davao-Samal Bridge), Davao City Councilor Temujin "Tek" Ocampo suggested that dissenters file a Writ of Kalikasan with the Supreme Court.

“Kung gusto nila ni i-pa-stop or ipa-review, they should file a Writ of Kalikasan to the Supreme Court kay that is the proper venue (If they want to stop it or have it reviewed, they should file a Writ of Kalikasan with the Supreme Court because that is the proper venue),” Ocampo stated during the Aprubado sa Konseho press conference on Tuesday, September 24.

A Writ of Kalikasan is a legal remedy for individuals whose right to a “balanced and healthful ecology” is violated, as protected under Article II, Section 16 of the 1987 Constitution. Ocampo emphasized that the Davao City Council lacks the authority to halt a national project.

This explains why the council voted to close discussions regarding the bridge’s environmental impact, including calls for its realignment and deferral of the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) approval by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) during the regular session on September 17.

Ocampo noted that during the 19th City Council, a resolution was passed not object to the bridge project. Additionally, the Island Garden City of Samal’s council did not oppose it either.

According to the committee’s consolidated report, concerns regarding the bridge’s effects on coral reefs, local ecosystems, and marine protected areas have been addressed. Documentation from relevant agencies confirmed compliance before the project began, and the destruction of coral reefs in Igacos was determined to be outside Davao City’s jurisdiction.

"Given that the SIDC is a national infrastructure project involving two localities (Davao City and Samal) and crossing territorial boundaries, any specific environmental concerns should be escalated to the appropriate agencies," the report stated.

Ocampo acknowledged the potential environmental impact, especially on coral reefs, but mentioned that the DENR assured any damage would be minimal and could be rehabilitated within a year.

The Sustainable Davao Movement (SDM), a coalition of multi-sectoral environmental organizations, expressed frustration over the council's dismissal of concerns raised since 2022. They accused national government agencies, including the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the DENR, of spreading misinformation that the city council accepted without scrutiny.

The SIDC is a key component of the Davao Regional Development Plan (DRDP) 2023-2028, which has been approved by the Regional Development Council (RDC) and aligns with the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) and the Marcos Administration's eight-point socioeconomic agenda.

The four-lane, 3.98-kilometer bridge is expected to cost P23.04 billion and be toll-free. Funded through China’s Official Development Assistance, completion is targeted for 2027. The bridge will connect the Samal Circumferential Road in Barangay Limao, Igacos, to Davao City, between R. Castillo and the Daang Maharlika junction. RGL