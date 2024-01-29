Councilor urges social media influencers to observe local laws

A DAVAO City councilor has urged social media influencers to familiarize themselves with local ordinances before promoting areas.

Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, head of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, appreciates the promotion of Davao City by social media influencers but emphasizes the importance of understanding local laws before attracting crowds to specific areas.

Expressing gratitude for the promotion, Ocampo highlights the challenge of controlling the influx of people once a location is featured.

“Nagpasalamat man ko nga gina promote nila ang siyudad sa Davao pero pag promote man gyud nimo ana mudagsa ang mga tao didto nya pag dagsa sa mga tao didto dili ma control dayun (I thank the influencers for promoting Davao City, but when they highlight a specific area, it attracts a surge of people, and the rapid influx becomes uncontrollable),” Ocampo said in a media interview, on Thursday morning, January 25, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

He plans to collaborate with Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre, Chair of the Committee on Tourism and Beautification, to accredit social media vloggers through the local government unit.

Ocampo underscored the need for accredited vloggers, recognizing their contributions to the city and addressing any mistakes they might make. This initiative aims to balance recognition for positive actions with corrective measures for any missteps.

Concerns arose in November 2023 when a Davao City-based environment group criticized a travel vlogger for promoting recreational activities in a river within the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed.

Following a waste dumping incident on January 11, 2024, the group urged Dabawenyos, especially vloggers and influencers, to refrain from visiting protected areas for leisure.

They emphasize the importance of understanding and respecting rules and regulations before endorsing specific parts of the city. RGP



Related stories: