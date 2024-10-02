Councilor urges stronger policies to back teachers

DAVAO City Councilor Pilar Braga urged the 20th City Council to develop policies that prioritize the welfare of teachers, aligning with the celebration of National Teachers Month 2024.

Braga, who chairs the Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Arts, and Culture, emphasized the council's ability to enact legislation that improves teachers’ welfare, working conditions, and professional development.

“As we commemorate National Teacher’s Month, let us not just celebrate– let us commit. Commit to making teaching a profession that is not only noble but one that is fulfilling and empowering. To every teacher in Davao City and across our country– thank you for your sacrifice, your passion, and your unwavering commitment to our youth,” Braga stated during the Sangguniang Panlungsod session on Tuesday morning, October 1, 2024.

She emphasized that teachers' contributions should be acknowledged daily, describing them as unsung heroes who not only educate children but also shape the future of the Philippines.

A resolution titled “Commending and Expressing Profound Gratitude to the Teachers of Davao City in Celebration of National Teachers Month 2024” was passed. It highlights the importance of honoring teachers' hard work and sacrifices and the need for ongoing support nationwide.

The resolution reads, “The 20th City Council recognizes the invaluable contributions of teachers as pillars of education, agents of transformation, and guardians of characters, whose tireless efforts have fortified the city’s educational framework and enriched the lives of countless students.”

National Teachers Month officially began on September 5 and will conclude on October 5, 2024, under the theme "Together4Teachers."

The celebration is under Presidential Proclamation No. 242, series of 2011, and is recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (Unesco). RGP