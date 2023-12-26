Councilor urges waste habit change due to dumpsite capacity concerns

Davao City Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo underscored the urgency of changing the garbage disposal habits of Dabawenyos during a radio interview on December 21, 2023.

Ocampo, chairperson of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, warned that the newly established dump site could reach full capacity within three to five years if habits don't change.

Therefore, at the inaugural Davao City Solid Waste Management Summit, officials representing the 182 barangays in Davao City received a refresher on their roles and responsibilities in solid waste management.

Ocampo expressed satisfaction with the summit, saying, “Nalipay me kay didto gipahinumdom natu sa atoang mga barangay officials ang ilang responsibilidad ug tahas diha sa atoang waste management. Importante man gyud na karun kay kabalo naman ta nga ang atoang new Carmen dump site kay puno-puno na gyud (We are pleased because it served as a reminder to our barangay officials of their roles and responsibilities in waste management. This is particularly crucial now that our new Carmen dump site is nearly full,” Ocampo said.

He also underscored the active role of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in monitoring the functioning of barangay solid waste management committees.

Summit data revealed that approximately 45 percent of these committees in the 182 barangays are active.

Ocampo urged compliance with Republic Act 9003, the "Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000," and City Ordinance No. 0371-10, the "Davao City Ecological Solid Waste Management Ordinance of 2009."

Despite the challenges of segregation, Ocampo stressed the necessity for Dabawenyos to diligently segregate their waste.

“Whether we like it or not, we need to start somewhere kay kung dili man gyud natu na siya sugdan, kanunay nalang na (Whether we like it or not, we need to start somewhere because if not, it will not change),” he said, hoping that by 2029 or 2030, the Local Government Unit of Davao would limit residual waste dumped in the Carmen dumpsite to only about 10 percent. RGP