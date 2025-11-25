Councilor: VAWC law covers all genders

DAVAO City 3rd District Councilor Atty. Antoinette Principe urged Dabawenyos to take an active role in reporting cases of violence against women and children (VAWC), clarifying that perpetrators under the law are not limited to men but may be of any gender.

Republic Act 9262, also known as the Anti-Violence against Women and their Children Act of 2004, criminalizes acts of physical, sexual, psychological, and economic abuse committed against women and their children by a spouse, former spouse, partner in a dating relationship, or any person with whom the victim shares a child.

Principe emphasized that perpetrators are not only limited to men, noting that the law applies even to same-sex relationships or to any person who commits violence against a woman or her child.

“Ang pinaka-common misconceptions kay ang lalaki lang ang pwede mahimong perpetrator for VAWC. Ang nakabutang sa balaod, any person, so buot pasabot pwede lalaki or pwede babae. It means that it also covers lesbian relationships and as long as ang biktima babae and or her child, it is within the purview of VAWC (The most common misconception is that only men can be perpetrators of VAWC. But the law states ‘any person,’ which means it can either be a man or a woman. This also covers lesbian relationships, and as long as the victim is a woman and/or her child, it falls within the scope of VAWC),” she told Serbisyo Ligal: City Legal Office over Davao City Disaster Radio on November 18, 2025.

Under the law, offenders face imprisonment ranging from one month and one day up to 20 years, ordered to pay fines from P100,000 up to P300,000 and must undergo a mandatory psychological counseling or psychiatric treatment.

She also pointed out that victims and witnesses with personal knowledge of the abuse may file criminal cases, civil case for damages, or petitions for protection orders, which provide immediate protection and can be initiated not only by the victims themselves but also by any citizen who witnessed the abuse.

She added that in Davao City, victims have access to a wide network of support services. Barangays have VAWC desks staffed by VAWC officers who can provide immediate assistance. The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) also has a special desk for women and children dedicated to handling reports and evidence documentation.

Meanwhile, the Southern Philippines Medical Center operates a women and children protection unit that offers medico-legal services and trauma care for those affected by physical and sexual assault while women who are victim-survivors may also seek refuge at the Sidlakan Center.

Principe reminded women, children, and men to know their rights under the VAWC law, warning that many do not realize that certain acts by their partners already constitute abuse.

“I-awhag nako para sa kababaihan, kabataan ug para pud sa kalalakihan para kabalo mo unsa ang mga katungod sa mga babae, acquaint yourselves against the violence of women and children law kay basin wala ta kabalo katong ginabuhat sa atong mga partner, wala lang ta kabalo nga it’s a form of violence. Dili ta mawad-an og paglaum kung kita biktima sa pang-abuso kay pwede ta mudangop sa atoang barangay, kapulisan, pangggamhanan og naa pud ang IBP legal aid office na maghatag og free legal assistance para sa mga kababainhan og bata nga nahimong biktima sa pang-abuso (I am calling on women, children, and men to know the rights of women and to acquaint yourselves with the Violence Against Women and Children law, because many of you may not realize that certain acts by your partners already constitute violence. For the victims, never lose hope, because you can seek help from your barangay, police stations, the government, and the IBP Legal Aid Office, which provides free legal assistance to women and children who have suffered abuse),” she said. CIO