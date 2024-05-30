Councilor warns of seasonal workers programs abroad

A DAVAO City councilor warned Dabawenyo applicants of seasonal workers programs abroad and encouraged them to ensure that these job offerings are registered under the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Councilor Bai Hundra Cassandra "Sweet" Advincula said during the Aprobado sa Konseho on Tuesday morning, May 28, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod that they are advising applicants to make sure that their recruiters are registered or monitored by the DMW, especially in South Korea.

“There have been cases already particularly sa Luzon area mga seasonal workers mga Pinoy na na-deploy doon but they have become victims of illegal recruitment (There have been cases already, particularly in Luzon area where Filipino seasonal workers that were deployed there but they have become victims of illegal recruitment),” she said

Advincula, who chairs the Committee on Labor and Employment Opportunities, expressed that most seasonal workers programs abroad are in the agricultural sectors, such as fruit picking, and offer around P80,000; hence, many people are enticed to apply.

In an ambush interview, the councilor clarified that Davao City had no recorded cases of seasonal workers turning to illegal recruitment. She said that although many private individuals approached the committee to promote seasonal worker programs in South Korea, they consulted with DMW and found some complaints from some recruiters in Luzon.

She added that the DMW must monitor its recruiters to prevent overseas Filipino workers from becoming a “Tago ng Tago (TNT), eventually.”

Advincula said that although the government wants these employees to stay in the Philippines, she acknowledged that there are better opportunities abroad. The government will make sure that the government gives them protection.

She said that in Davao, the number of individuals who worked abroad has increased, especially after the pandemic, and most of these overseas jobs are crew members on ships. Despite this, the city's unemployment rate is still high, so they constantly conduct job fairs. RGP