Councilor’s trek in SPZ raises concerns

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) is investigating Councilor Bernie Al-ag’s recent trek in the uplands of Barangay Tagurano.

DENR-Davao Regional Director Atty. Ma. Mercedes V. Dumagan said on October 29, 2024, that she is awaiting a report from the investigating team to determine if Al-ag will face any penalties.

“Depende sa atoang investigating team, I still have to receive the report but siguro mag technical conference pa sila (It depends on the investigating team. I still need to receive their report, but I believe they will hold a technical conference),” she said.

DENR-Davao officer-in-charge Clint Michael B. Cleofe said that trekking and other activities in Strict Protection Zones (SEZs), such as parts of Mount Apo, are prohibited, with violators facing fines from P5,000 to P100,000 and potential jail time.

Dumagan explained that Mount Apo is divided into two zones: the SPZ, reserved for scientific research and indigenous rituals, and the Multiple Use Zone (MUZ), which allows eco-tourism and sustainable livelihoods.

This classification seeks to balance biodiversity conservation with sustainable development, aligning with the goals of the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) Act, or Republic Act No. 7586, which was enacted and approved on June 1, 1992.

She clarified that over half of Mount Apo’s Davao side is an SPZ, with only small sections classified as MUZ.

On the Davao side, much of Mount Apo is zoned SPZ, with only small MUZ areas.

The DENR has issued cease and desist orders for structures in Tagurano since 2022. Establishments in the SPZ are advised to self-demolish or face legal action, with penalties of P100,000 to P200,000 under the Mount Apo Protected Area Act of 2003.

Dumagan indicated that if the city submits a request, a Tagurano trail could be approved by the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) if reclassified from SPZ to MUZ after a biodiversity assessment. However, the surrounding area would remain an SPZ.

Environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), represented by executive director Lawyer Mark Peñalver, supports eco-tourism in Tagurano but insists on clear regulations to manage visitor capacity and activities.

Peñalver said in a media interview on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, that stricter permits are required on other trails leading to Mount Apo, but not in Tagurano, where people often enter without authorization.

“If the strict guidelines are in place then maybe we can consider eco-tourism and of course ang tan-won gyud natu dira kay for the benefit of the community so data ang community gyud ang mu handle anang eco-tourism dili katung namalit ug property ug nagpatindog ug resort (If the strict guidelines are in place, then maybe we can consider eco-tourism. Of course, we need to ensure that the community benefits from it, so the community should manage the eco-tourism, not those who simply bought property and built a resort),” he said.

Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo stated on October 22 that the city is seeking DENR approval to open trails for public enjoyment, a process likely to take time due to required evaluations.

Peñalver reiterated that Tagurano’s designation as an SPZ prohibits trekking and new establishments. While trekking isn’t explicitly listed in cease-and-desist orders, Peñalver highlighted that under legal principles, prohibited activities are excluded unless explicitly permitted. He urged policymakers to uphold these restrictions, as they are lawmakers and law-abiders. RGP



