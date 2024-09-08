Countdown begins for FIVB world hosting

THE countdown to the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championships starts now.

The Philippines hosts two Japanese ball clubs in the Alas Pilipinas Invitationals on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City to kick off a year-long countdown for the historic hosting of the 32-team world tourney in September 2025.

Serving as the opening salvo for the week-long celebration before the official World Championship Draw on September 14 and a kickoff concert to be hosted by Malacañang on September 15, the Alas Pilipinas men play six-time Japan V.League titlist Osaka Blueton, formerly Panasonic Panthers, in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday as part of their long build-up.

The Alas Pilipinas women will also have much-needed exposure ahead of their tournaments by slugging it out against nine-time Japan V. League champion Saga Hisamitsu Springs on the same dates.

But more than the games and exposure for Filipino players, the Alas Pilipinas Invitationals will be a milestone for the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) headed by newly-elected Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara – ahead of an even bigger breakthrough next year.

Apart from the Philippines hosting the men’s world championships, Thailand will host the women’s worlds in August 2025 to mark history for Southeast Asia.

“This is the first time for Southeast Asia to host both divisions. This is history for SEA. My new role as AVC president is to have a closer relationship with our Asian counterparts and as well as with Europe, Africa, and the Americas,” Suzara said.

“In this Alas Invitationals, we will play strong teams from Japan so we’re excited and grateful for their time,” he said. “This will be eye-opening friendlies for our Filipino fans, like in the VNL, and ahead of the world championships.”

The two-day joust against the Japanese teams comes on the heels of Alas Pilipinas’s historic bronze-medal finish in the Southeast Asia V.League, leaving no stone unturned in its world championship preparations that will also include a training camp in Italy.

“We have to practice and play as much as possible against international teams,” said Alas Men head coach Angiolino Frigoni, the former mentor of the powerhouse Italian women’s team before taking the helm for Alas Men.

“This is a very big opportunity and challenge for our players. I hope they will not be afraid to play against players and teams they normally see only on TV,” he said. “I hope it will be useful for us for the world championships next year.”

One of the most notable standouts who will stand in the way of Alas men led by captain Kim Malabunga and Buds Buddin is Japan national team star Yuji Nishida as he banners the Osaka squad under the watch of ex-France mentor Laurent Paul Andre Tillie.

Erika Sakae and Miyu Nagaoka, meanwhile, will headline Hisamitsu, the 2022 V.League champion, under the tutelage of Shingo Sakai.

And the Filipina spikers are ready to stand their ground, even against the powerhouse Springs.

“It’s an honor and a big opportunity for the Alas women trying to keep growing which is always important. It’s important for us to improve our game, especially against strong teams and players from Japan,” said Alas women's coach Jorge de Brito, joined by captain Dawn Macandili-Catindig and Jen Nierva. PR