Davao

Courier worker staff arrested for faking a snatching incident

Police uncovered the truth through CCTV footage and arrested the culprits
Talomo Police Station uncovered a staged snatching by a logistics company’s finance officer and accomplices on November 11, 2024. The officer, “Ana,” reported a bag with P515,379.86 was snatched, but police surveillance revealed she planned the incident with her partner “Lisa” and Lisa’s sibling, “Ken.” Recovered funds totaled Php 445,928.00. Suspects are in custody, facing Qualified Theft charges.
Talomo Police Station uncovered a staged snatching by a logistics company’s finance officer and accomplices on November 11, 2024. The officer, “Ana,” reported a bag with P515,379.86 was snatched, but police surveillance revealed she planned the incident with her partner “Lisa” and Lisa’s sibling, “Ken.” Recovered funds totaled Php 445,928.00. Suspects are in custody, facing Qualified Theft charges.DCPO
Published on

A LOCAL courier service employee deeply regretted her actions after falsely claiming to be a victim of "snatching" in which P515,379.86 was supposedly stolen.

At 7:05 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2024, a woman identified as "Mariel," 35, and a finance in-charge at the courier service, reported the alleged incident to Talomo Police. She stated that a motorcyclist had snatched her bag containing cash outside a pawnshop in Matina Aplaya, Davao City.

However, after a follow-up investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage and discovered the truth: there was no snatching. Instead, Mariel was seen handing the bag to the motorcyclist.

Upon further questioning, Mariel admitted to conspiring with her live-in partner, "Kath," a former employee of the same company. Mariel was arrested, and Kath was later apprehended at their residence, where police recovered P445,928 of the stolen money.

Police also discovered Kath's brother, "Ken," was involved but remains at large. The suspects confessed they had planned the crime to stage the theft as a snatching.

Police Capt. Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson for the Davao City Police Office, in a November 12 phone interview with SunStar Davao, confirmed, “It was a planned crime, and through a thorough investigation by Talomo PNP, it was found to be a 'snatch-me' scheme.” said Police Capt. Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson for the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), in a phone interview with SuperBalita on Tuesday, November 12.

The suspects will face charges of Qualified Theft in court. JPC

theft
DCPO
Davao City
Davao City crime
police investigation
Snatching incidents
fake robbery
courier service employee
staged crime
false report

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph