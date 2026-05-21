Court favors Davao Light expansion in Davao del Norte

DAVAO Light and Power Company Inc. (Davao Light) has formally expanded its power distribution operations in key areas of Davao del Norte following a series of favorable court rulings that cleared the way for the company’s full takeover of facilities previously operated by the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative Inc. (Nordeco).

In a press statement released May 20, 2026, Davao Light confirmed that the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 2 in Tagum City issued a Supplemental Writ of Possession dated May 15, 2026, authorizing the utility firm to assume possession and operation of the remaining distribution assets still under Nordeco.

The company described the ruling as a major step toward the complete implementation of Republic Act No. 12144, the law that expanded Davao Light’s franchise area into parts of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro.

“This new decision covers the remaining additional distribution assets in Tagum City and surrounding areas in Davao del Norte, ensuring a full and complete takeover of operations by Davao Light as granted by Republic Act No. 12144,” Davao Light said in its statement.

According to the utility company, the RTC order granted Davao Light “the lawful right to possess and operate all distribution assets held by Nordeco.” The court sheriff has likewise served a formal Notice to Vacate to the electric cooperative as part of the implementation process.

With the issuance of the supplemental writ, Davao Light said it can now fully operate in Tagum City and the municipalities of Asuncion, San Isidro, Kapalong, Talaingod, and New Corella in Davao del Norte.

The latest court action follows the Supreme Court’s earlier decision affirming the constitutionality and validity of RA 12144, which amended Davao Light’s legislative franchise and authorized the Aboitiz-led utility company to expand into several areas previously served by Nordeco.

The law, which took effect in April 2025, extended Davao Light’s franchise coverage to Tagum City, the Island Garden City of Samal, and multiple municipalities in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro. It also established the legal framework for the acquisition, transfer, and operation of distribution facilities in the expanded areas.

In the court order attached to Davao Light’s statement, RTC Branch 2 recognized the company’s authority to expropriate properties and facilities necessary for public utility operations.

“The Court hereby finds that the Plaintiff Davao Light and Power Company has a lawful right to expropriate the property of the defendant Northern Davao Electric Cooperative Incorporated for public use,” the order stated, referring to distribution assets currently being used to provide electricity services in the covered areas.

The order further noted that Davao Light had already complied with the required deposit under Rule 67 of the Rules of Court, which paved the way for the enforcement of the writ of possession.

Davao Light said it has begun implementing the transition process, including the turnover of substations and other critical distribution facilities in the newly covered franchise areas.

The company assured consumers that efforts are being undertaken to avoid interruptions in electricity services during the transition.

“Davao Light remains committed to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and lawful transition process with minimal disruption to consumers,” the company said.

The utility firm also expressed hope for the cooperation of Nordeco officials, employees, and field personnel to facilitate the transfer of operations and maintain stable electricity service in affected communities.

The transition is considered one of the most significant developments in Mindanao’s power distribution sector in recent years, as Davao Light continues to widen its operational footprint beyond Davao City and neighboring areas. DEF