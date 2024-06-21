CPD to intensify efforts vs teenage pregnancy

THE Commission on Population and Development (CPD) has announced its intensified efforts to combat teenage pregnancy in the region.

Lolito Tacardon, Deputy Executive Director of CPD-Central Office, emphasized during a press conference on Thursday morning, June 20, 2024, at the Pinnacle Hotel, Sta. Ana Avenue, Davao City, the importance of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) for both parents and students.

“One of the factors of adolescents' pregnancies is kakulangan ng impormasyon, kakulangan ng education, kakulangan ng skill so etong CSE na ito is not just providing them with information but also life skills (One of the factors contributing to adolescent pregnancies is the lack of information, education, and skills. This Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) aims not only to provide them with information but also life skills),” he said.

Their program also includes improving reproductive health services, increasing efforts against sexual abuse, addressing socio-economic challenges, and encouraging community participation through Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) activities in barangays.

He emphasized that these initiatives target the younger generation to reduce teenage pregnancies, with goals set to be achieved by 2028.

PD's efforts align with policies like the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Care Law, which mandates sex education in schools. Tacardon noted ongoing efforts to strengthen Executive Order (EO) 141, signed by Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte on June 25, 2021, declaring teenage pregnancies a national priority.

EO 141 identifies causes of teenage pregnancy, including discriminatory practices, normalized violence against women and children, lack of information and education, and challenges faced by rural communities.

Recent Civil Registry Documents (CRDs) indicate 241 live births among adolescents aged 10 to 14 in Davao Region as of 2022, contributing to approximately 3,150 nationwide births in the same age group. RGP