CR7 Food Truck clinches two `Araw ng Dabaw' Football Festival championships

Most of RMC's players will represent the Davao City Durians in the secondary girls futsal tournament of the upcoming Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024.

The Lasang FC, for its part, claimed the boys under-17 crown with a 3-0 win over Mintal Interage Football Club (MIFC), thanks to goals from Cyril C. Saturinas (two goals) and Frenz Joe P. Mahilum (one goal). MIFC and Davao City National High School (DCNHS) Selcouth FC wound up in second and third, respectively.

In the mixed under-13, Rovers FC and MIFC secured the boy's and girls' titles, respectively. Dundyl Bersabal led Rovers FC's 1-0 triumph over Intangibles FC in the championship match while MIFC routed Sto. Niño A, 4-0, to annex the girls' title.

The winner received trophies and medals, sponsored by the city government of Davao through the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO).



SUCCESSFUL FOOTFEST

Participants praised the organizers for the seamless and successful staging of the football festival.

Igacos FC head coach Honorato Corpin thanked organizers Murphy Jake Somosot of Davao Strikers Football Club, Erwin Protacio of UP Mindanao's Department of Human Kinetics, technical officials and staff "sa nindut ug hapsay nga padula (for the nice and smooth tournament)."

Corpin, in a Facebook post, wrote, "Quality organizing + quality facilities = great experience. Again, daghang salamat (thank you very much)!"

CR7 head coach Arman echoed the sentiment, thanking the organizers for their hard work, and adding that the tournament was a "great experience." MLSA