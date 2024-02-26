Crackdown on Davao City’s reckless drivers, drifters

THE Davao City Police Office-Traffic Enforcement Unit (DCPO-TEU) has intensified its crackdown on reckless driving, particularly drifting, following a recent incident involving a businessman in a rented vehicle on Friday evening, February 16, 2024.

DCPO-TEU Chief Major Dexter Domingo affirmed in a recent media interview that they are intensifying monitoring of drifters, particularly along Davao Coastal Road, due to the length of the highway.

Three Davao City Police Stations, namely Baliok Police Station (PS17), Talomo Police Station (PS3), and Ecoland Police Station (PS15) have been assigned to implement and closely monitor the anti-drifting campaign, especially on the busy coastal road.

“Naa ta'y mga tulo ka [police] station nga mag hugot og monitor ani ilabina sa coastal road kay dako na sya nga dalan nya daghan naagi og sakyanan (We have three police stations assigned to closely monitor this, especially along the coastal road, as it is a major thoroughfare with a high volume of passing vehicles),” Domingo said.

It can be recalled that the DCPO-TEU has filed a case on alarm and scandal over the 28-year-old businessman named Siradj Untong Pinguianman after being apprehended in a hot-pursuit operation conducted by the Maa and Bunawan Police Stations.

The suspect who went viral on Facebook for creating a nuisance publicly acknowledged his mistakes and immediately released his apology statement.

“In connection with that incident, I sincerely apologize and promise not to commit the same incident. The truth is, I'm not a reckless driver, but it's my big mistake drifting on a busy road. But I got my lesson and will not commit the same mistake again,” he said.

The DCPO-TEU warned Dabawenyos of possible violations they may face in line with Article 155 of the Republic Act (R.A) 11926, which penalizes the willful and indiscriminate discharge of firearms, the suspect is accused of creating a commotion or alarm among the public.

Based on the said law, the penalty for the alarm and scandal offense may result in imprisonment of up to six years with a fine not exceeding P40,000. DEF



Related story: