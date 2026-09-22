“Crayon Shin-Chan” brings all-new Tagalog-dubbed episodes to iWant, free TV

THE mischievous and lovable Shin-Chan is ready to bring more laughter to Filipino viewers in an all-new Tagalog-dubbed version of the beloved Japanese anime “Crayon Shin-Chan,” streaming for free beginning September 16 on iWant and airing September 26 on Kapamilya Channel, ALLTV2, and A2Z.

A new generation of viewers can now discover the outrageous antics of the playful five-year-old, while longtime fans can look forward to reliving the fun and fond memories of watching one of Japan’s most recognizable anime characters.

Created by Yoshito Usui, “Crayon Shin-Chan” follows Shinnosuke “Shin-Chan” Nohara, a curious kindergartener whose unusual questions and hilarious mischief often leave his parents, teachers, and neighbors bewildered. Beyond the laughs and family chaos, the series also delivers endearing moments that have made it a well-loved franchise around the world.

ABS-CBN brings “Crayon Shin-Chan” to Filipino audiences through its partnership with Muse Communication, one of Asia’s leading anime distributors.

Families can also catch the child-friendly shows “Baby Einstein” and “Tulipop,” which air every Saturday on Kapamilya Channel, ALLTV2, A2Z, Viewers can also stream both shows on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Pop Babies’ YouTube channel.

Catch the all-new Tagalog-dubbed “Crayon Shin-Chan” for free on iWant beginning September 16 and September 26 on Kapamilya Channel, ALLTV2, and A2Z. PR