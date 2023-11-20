Creative industries contribute P52.8-B to PH economy in Q3 2023

MANILA CITY– The Philippine creative industries surged as one of the primary catalysts of the country's rapid economic growth.

According to the latest economic data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector contributed P52.8 billion in Gross Value-Added (GVA) to the Philippine economy in the third quarter of 2023, recording an outstanding year-on-year growth rate of 15.5%.

The sector ranked as the 2nd top-performing economic sector in 2023 in terms of growth, next to Accommodation and food service activities (20%), and has outpaced several key industries, highlighting the vast economic opportunities in the sector and demonstrating the creative industries’ capacity and potential to deliver tremendous economic value.

Trade and Industry Secretary Fred Pascual said the DTI believes the recent vibrant celebration of the very first Philippine Creative Industries Month (PCIM) in September 2023 has generated a significant and robust momentum for Filipino creatives that galvanized this growth surge. He explained that the DTI, together with its partners, organized 75 PCIM Co-Branded and Co-Bannered Events which involved more than 20,000 Creative Workers and reached over 1 million Filipinos nationwide, aimed at raising awareness about the Philippine creative industries and promoting the goods and services of Filipino creatives.

He emphasized, “The implementation of RA 11904, or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act is in full swing to chart a strong, sustainable, and inclusive growth path for the sector. The PCIDA is a hallmark legislation that aims to promote and develop the creative industries by protecting and strengthening the rights and capacities of the creative industries.”

The law established the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council (PCIDC), chaired by the Department, to coordinate and synergize the country’s plans and programs for the development of the sector.

The DTI chief added, “To realize the spirit of the law, the Council has been implementing the `Malikhaing Pinoy Program (Creative Philippines)’ covering various programs that provide infrastructure support, support for R&D, innovation, and digitalization, revitalization of creative education, the building of creative cities, exports and investments support, and ease of doing business support for creative businesses, among others.”

In particular, the DTI has been focusing on making the growth of the creative industries more inclusive by revitalizing local creative economies. It has spearheaded the conduct of “Fiesta Haraya” or regional creative festivals in various regions nationwide which provided a platform for the country’s regional creative communities to show off and capacitate the best of their local artists and creatives through exhibitions, training sessions, and conferences and more.

Tied in with the celebration of the regional creative festivals, the DTI also launched the Lunsod Lunsad Program towards building more creative cities in recognition of the potential of creative sectors in spurring socio-economic growth in local communities. This project aims to support and empower local creative talents, promote economic sustainability, and develop the cultural and creative landscapes of our country’s cities.

Early this month, Iloilo City, with support from the DTI and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), was recently named a UNESCO Creative City for Gastronomy. Iloilo is the new addition to the two Unesco-designated creative cities in the Philippines – namely the City of Baguio, which is a Creative City for Crafts and Folk Arts, and the City of Cebu, which is a Creative City for Design.

The PSA classifies the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector as those activities involved in motion picture production and distribution, animation, radio, and television activities, sound recording activities, dance, theatrical, and concert productions, sculpting and painting, sports, museums and galleries, and other entertainment and cultural activities.

To fully capture the economic contribution of the Philippine Creative Industries, beyond the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector, the DTI and PSA are closely working together to establish the Creative Industries Satellite Account in the country’s national statistical system which would estimate the direct and indirect economic benefits derived from all the creative work done by the creative content ecosystem players and value chain actors in the economy. PR