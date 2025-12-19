Creba-Davao City inducts new members, installs officers

Asec. Montenegro, speaking on behalf of MinDA Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno, delivered an eye-opening discussion on why Mindanao — particularly Davao City — compares favorably with Metro Manila and other cities in Luzon.

“Before, the word Patikul, 15 years, 10 years ago, when you searched that on Google, what would come up were armed clashes and kidnapping. But when you search it today, what comes up are cafés lining the beach of Sulu, with local tourists driving every night. In fact, about three years ago, a battalion of Marines was pulled out from Sulu and transferred to the Visayas because their presence there was no longer justified. Wa na may giyera sa Sulu (There was no more war in Sulu),” Montenegro said.

He also revealed that Davao City is now among the top destinations for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies, citing stable digital connectivity and a high level of conversational English proficiency among residents.

While highlighting Mindanao’s progress, Montenegro also emphasized areas that need further development, including the pursuit of more investments in renewable energy.

Before concluding his speech, Montenegro challenged CREBA–Davao City members to take an active role in shaping Mindanao’s narrative.

“The question now is, are you one of us in presenting Mindanao, making sure that we are no longer just called the land of promise, but the land of promises fulfilled?” he said, drawing loud applause from the audience —symbolizing the members’ acceptance of the challenge.