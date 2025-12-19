Creba-Davao City inducts new members, installs officers

MEMBERS — both old and new — of the Chamber of Real Estate and Builders’ Associations, Inc. (Creba)–Davao City Chapter gathered for an evening of fellowship and milestones during their general membership meeting on December 16, 2025, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.
Former Davao City Councilor Atty. Diosdado Mahipus Sr. welcomed the members and guests, followed by the introduction of Creba national officers by Vice President for Internal Affairs Zarah Jane T. Rebagay. Public Information Officer Joesin M. Torrejas then acknowledged the members, guests, and Creba’s partners.
The event proceeded with the induction of new members by none other than Creba National President Noel “Toti” Cariño.
The highlight of the evening came with the keynote address of Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro, who spoke on why Mindanao is emerging as one of the country’s best destinations for investment and development.
Asec. Montenegro, speaking on behalf of MinDA Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno, delivered an eye-opening discussion on why Mindanao — particularly Davao City — compares favorably with Metro Manila and other cities in Luzon.
“Before, the word Patikul, 15 years, 10 years ago, when you searched that on Google, what would come up were armed clashes and kidnapping. But when you search it today, what comes up are cafés lining the beach of Sulu, with local tourists driving every night. In fact, about three years ago, a battalion of Marines was pulled out from Sulu and transferred to the Visayas because their presence there was no longer justified. Wa na may giyera sa Sulu (There was no more war in Sulu),” Montenegro said.
He also revealed that Davao City is now among the top destinations for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies, citing stable digital connectivity and a high level of conversational English proficiency among residents.
While highlighting Mindanao’s progress, Montenegro also emphasized areas that need further development, including the pursuit of more investments in renewable energy.
Before concluding his speech, Montenegro challenged CREBA–Davao City members to take an active role in shaping Mindanao’s narrative.
“The question now is, are you one of us in presenting Mindanao, making sure that we are no longer just called the land of promise, but the land of promises fulfilled?” he said, drawing loud applause from the audience —symbolizing the members’ acceptance of the challenge.
Following his address, Creba–Davao City officers — Atty. Mahipus, outgoing President Jarvie Harlem Gantalao, incoming President Engr. Oscar Tabije, and Executive Vice President Ferida Gaw — presented Montenegro with a certificate of appreciation.
Montenegro then formally installed the new set of officers after the dinner fellowship.
Before officially relinquishing his post, outgoing President Gantalao delivered his leadership address to inspire and guide the incoming officers and members, which was followed by the Presidential Message of Engr. Tabije.
The program also featured the introduction of new members and the pinning of new officers of the National Association of Realtors.
The evening concluded with Creba–Davao City’s Christmas party, highlighted by a wine parade and toasting, further strengthening the unity and camaraderie among its members. CEA