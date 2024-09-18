Croc sighted in Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape

Shalimar A. Disomangcop, Sarangani Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (Penro), said the crocodile was spotted by Roberto Davalos, a member of the coastal watch team, who immediately reported it to the DENR-12.

Garry John Cabinta, an ecosystem management specialist at Penro-Sarangani, stated that based on their drone footage, the crocodile is estimated to be 3-4 meters in length.

“This could be the same crocodile sighted recently in Minanga, Buayan, General Santos City, as the sightings occurred just days apart,” Disomangcop explained.

He also shared that they are still determining whether the area is the crocodile’s natural habitat or if it arrived for breeding purposes.

“Identifying the crocodile's presence is important, given their highly territorial nature and potential threat to human safety,” the official added.

Cirilo A. Lagnason Jr., SBPS Protected Area Superintendent (Pasu), stated that they are coordinating with various experts to decide the appropriate actions regarding the presence of the crocodile in the protected waters.

“We advise the public to stay vigilant and avoid encounters with the crocodile, especially residents near the mangrove areas of Minanga, Buayan, General Santos City, and Lun Padidu, Malapatan, Sarangani Province,” Lagnason warned.

According to Wayman from Animal Diversity Web, saltwater crocodiles are known to be aggressive and large enough to attack humans.

Encounters with these crocodiles are extremely dangerous, with a low survival rate if attacked. Their breeding season typically occurs during the rainy season when water levels are high. Mating usually happens between September and October, with female crocodiles laying eggs from November to March. EEF