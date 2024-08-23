Crowning the Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2024

The Hiyas sa Kadayawan pageant, a highlight of the Kadayawan Festival, celebrates unity and the rich cultural heritage of these tribes. This year's event showcased the candidates' authenticity and cultural pride, with three titles at stake: Hiyas sa Kalambuan, Hiyas sa Panaghiusa, and Hiyas sa Kadayawan.

The pageant's new focus on "authenticity" was emphasized by Jennifer Romero, officer-in-charge of the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (DCTOO).

"We want to truly highlight the Hiyas because we want to see that our candidates are very authentic in their thoughts, deeds, and actions. They should be able to showcase their authentic traditions, as this is what Kadayawan is all about," Romero said.

Candidates were also allowed to use their native languages during the competition, with translations provided for the audience.

The finalists included Melody M. Omo (Ata), Jane Rose G. Miones (Bagobo-Klata), Shane Marie B. Awe (Bagobo-Tagabawa), Rosabel P. Bayugan (Matigsalug), Nobe T. Mandahay (Obu-Manuvu), Sittie Sarah M. Liman (Iranun), Ciara Nicole M. Galos (Kagan), Rania A. Guiaman (Maguindanaon), Muslima D. Limpao (Maranao), Rufaida C. Pawai (Sama), and Erika Mae A. Alpad (Tausug).

On August 10, 2024, the candidates showcased their cultural presentations at SM City Davao. Muslima D. Limpao, Shane Marie B. Awe, and Jane Rose G. Miones were recognized for their outstanding cultural performances.

During the grand coronation on August 16 at RMC Petro Gazz Arena, Shane Marie B. Awe of the Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe was crowned Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2024. Her moving response about her tribe’s values of service and compassion impressed the judges.

Her winning response to the question, "What traditional practice or custom from your culture holds personal significance to you, and why is it important?" was particularly compelling.

Awe shared, “I am always proud that the Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe are hospitable and those people who always love service. They have always taught me, they always teach me, to carry, to carry the torch that burns with passion and purpose. The passion and purpose to serve not just my tribe but the rest of the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes and to give back to the community. It talks about service because we always believe in what Albert Schweitzer once said one of the purposes of human life is to serve, to show compassion, and to have that will to help others.”

Her reign will focus on implementing traditional dyeing techniques within her tribe's communities. She plans to implement this in three key areas of her tribe in the Toril district: Barangay Atan-Awe, Barangay Sibulan, and Barangay Baracatan.

Awe also emphasized her commitment to the hashtag #AuthenticHiyas throughout her journey.

Her royal court includes Hiyas sa Panaghiusa 2024 Muslima D. Limpao of the Maranao Tribe and Hiyas sa Kalambuan 2024 Jane Rose G. Miones of the Bagobo-Klata tribe.

Limpao also took home the Best in Cultural Presentation award for her depiction of a princess playing the kulintang.

The winners received increased cash prizes this year: P200,000 for Hiyas sa Kadayawan, P150,000 for Hiyas sa Panaghiusa, and P100,000 for Hiyas sa Kalambuan.

Each of the eight Hiyas sa Kaliwatan received P50,000, and the Best in Cultural Presentation earned P25,000.

Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2024 not only celebrated beauty but also highlighted the diverse cultures of Davao City, giving these remarkable women a platform to represent and elevate their communities. KBP