Crystal Chavez bags Datba monthly crown

CRYSTAL Chavez clinched the October title in the Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) monthly finals, held over the weekend at SM Lanang bowling center.

Chavez, who entered the finals with a twice-to-beat advantage, overcame challenger Paul Palacio with a close 194-190 victory, securing the championship trophy and a P7,000 cash prize. Chavez earned the final spot in the monthly finals tournament by winning the last weekly qualifying event.

Palacio, who settled for the P5,000 runner-up prize, earned his spot in the showdown after a solid performance in the shootout round.

Chavez, a bank employee, scored 1,244 pinfalls in the six-game qualifying round, leading the field and gaining her crucial advantage. Ulene Rule placed second with 1,224 pinfalls, Palacio with 1,195, and Paquito Santos with 1,187. Palacio later emerged victorious in the shootout, posting 217 pinfalls to edge out Rule (195) and Santos (181), advancing him to the finals against Chavez.

Rule and Santos rounded out the top four, taking home P3,000 and P2,000 respectively.

The October finals drew at least 12 top bowlers, including Ian Awid, Ric Mina, Jesrael Rule, Ulysses Caturan, Kim and Emz Salvador, Edwin Grasparil, and Datba president Rameses Tancontian.

Chavez recently finished runner-up in the 3rd STBAI-National Bowling Tour Open at SM Bowling Center, SM Seaside, Cebu City. She previously claimed the title at the 14th Imus Tenpin Bowlers Association (Itba)-Imus NBT Open in Cavite in 2019. MLSA