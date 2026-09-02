CSC-Davao unveils monthlong anniversary activities

THE Civil Service Commission in Davao Region (CSC-Davao) has lined up a monthlong series of activities this September to mark the 126th Philippine Civil Service Anniversary (PCSA) and recognize government workers across the Davao Region.

This year's celebration carries the national theme, “Puso, Dangal, at Galing para sa Bayan.” It commemorates the establishment of the Philippine civil service system through Public Law No. 5 on Sept. 19, 1900, as mandated by Presidential Proclamation No. 1050, series of 1997.

Regional activities opened Sept. 1 with a thanksgiving Mass at San Pablo Parish in Juna Subdivision, Matina.

The CSC will bring government services closer to residents through the “Trabaho at Serbisyo: Hatid Para sa Bayan” public fair on Sept. 8 and 9, 2026 at The Annex Event Center of SM City Davao in Ecoland.

The two-day fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 and until 2 p.m. on Sept. 9, offering government service processing and career opportunities in one venue.

The celebration will continue until Sept. 13 with the “Lingkod Bayani Run 2026” at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex in Tagum City.

On Sept. 15, the CSC will honor outstanding public servants and exemplary government offices during “Pagpupugay 2026: Parangal sa mga Lingkod Bayani” at Acacia Hotel Davao in Lanang, Davao City.

Government choral groups from across the country will also compete in “Himig Lingkod Bayani” on Sept. 17 at The Metropolitan Theater in Manila.

Meanwhile, the Davao City government is holding its own employee activities through the City Government Employees Celebration (CGES) 2026, complementing the regional observance.

The city opened its celebration with an interdepartmental parade competition, which the City Engineer's Office won, followed by the coronation of Mr. and Ms. CGES.

City employees will take part in sports and wellness activities throughout September, including basketball, bowling, aero marathon, and traditional larong Pinoy games.

City Administrator Atty. Francis Mark Layog, representing Mayor Sebastian Duterte, urged employees to enjoy the competition while maintaining sportsmanship and high ethical standards.

“As we go through these games, we hope that everyone will not only enjoy the competition but also uphold mutual respect, compassion, and integrity while fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship,” Duterte said.

The DSWD said the anniversary activities aim to recognize the dedication of government workers while promoting public service values, teamwork, and well-being. GRS