CSWDO aids 457 families after Barangay 23-C fire

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office(CSWDO) on Monday assisted an estimated 457 families from four puroks of Barangay 23-C that were affected by the May 8, 2026, fire incident.

According to Rey Tayag, CSWDO District Overseer, based on the partial and unofficial data, the fire incident damaged an estimated 225 houses and partially damaged about 10 houses, affecting at least 457 families.

Of those affected, 235 are house owners, 191 are sharers, 31 are renters, and 12 are boarders.

After the fire incident, the CSWDO immediately installed modular tents, established child-friendly spaces, extended food and non-food assistance, and conducted psychological first aid to the victims.

The city’s mobile kitchen was also deployed to provide hot meals to the affected residents.

Meanwhile, medical teams from the City Health Office (CHO) are on site to attend to the residents’ medical needs. The same office also provided disinfection and sanitation services.

Teams from other city offices also extended various forms of assistance to address the needs of residents while the validation is ongoing. The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) provided safety assistance; the Public Safety and Security Office and Task Force Davao assisted with peace and order. Meanwhile, the City Mayor's Office also provided food assistance.

Various offices, national government offices, non-government offices, and the private sector also extended help to the fire victims.

As of the moment, the affected residents are temporarily taking shelter at the Barangay 23-C Gym and Zonta Elementary School.

As of Monday, CSWDO staff continue the validation of the data initially gathered to come up with the final number of beneficiaries for emergency shelter assistance. CIO