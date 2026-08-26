CSWDO boosts child protection vs. online exploitation

DETERMINED to ensure a safe and secure online space for every Dabawenyo child, the Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), in partnership with the International Justice Mission (IJM), has launched an intensive Basic Internet Crimes Against Children Training from August 24 to 28, 2026, equipping protection officers with the tools needed to protect children and intensify the city’s campaign against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM).

Anchored on City Ordinance No. 0194-26, Series of 2026, entitled "An Ordinance Prohibiting OSAEC and CSAEM in the City of Davao Institutionalizing Programs for its Prevention and Eradication and Providing Penalties Thereof, Thereafter Establishing a Supportive Environment for Child Victims, and Providing Funds Therefore,” it upholds the children’s rights and secure their fundamental right to a safe environment vital to their growth and potential.

Julie Dayaday, head of the CSWDO, told the City Information Office (CIO) that the city government continues to roll out programs aimed at ensuring that all children grow up in an environment that nurtures their rights and safety, stressing that this commitment also requires a strong collaboration across all sectors.

“Gusto nato mapa strengthen ang atoang collaboration with our partners, police ang atoang judiciary, lawyers and then ang atoang community kay kini man gud hisgutanan nga OSAEC, CSAEM is not just on the sa pnp lang or sa lawyers but this is also for the whole community. Kay para gyud, kini dili nato pasagdaan ug mag pa dayon. Kay ang atoang goal is to prevent. Dili na madungagan ang atoang kaso (We want to strengthen our collaboration with our partners, the police, our judiciary, lawyers, and then our community because the issue of OSAEC, CSAEM is not just for the PNP or the lawyers but also for the whole community. Because we really should not let this continue since our goal is to prevent and the number of cases will not increase),” she said.

Meanwhile, a total of 177 participants engaged in discussions on relevant laws and legal updates on OSAEC, protective custody of children, trauma-informed approaches in handling OSAEC and CSAEM cases, media engagement and victim confidentiality, raising community awareness and reporting mechanisms, digital evidence processes, child-protective prosecution procedures, and casework analysis of OSAEC and CSAEM.

Atty. Lovelie Faith G. Entoma-Forcadilla, Justice System Officer, IJM Philippines further reminded families that vigilance begins at home, explaining that through communication and attentiveness to their children’s behavior, the parents can thereby shield them from online exploitation.

“If you notice suspicious activities, siguro changes of behavior sa atoang mga kabatan’onan. Maayo nga we will be proactive, mangutana kamusta, unsay problema. Sudden changes of lifestyle should also trigger some questions in our end. So, ayaw pag duha duha og report. Dool, pangayo og tabang sa atoang mga kapulisan, social workers and even the DOJ Prosecutors office. Because here in Davao, they are very active (If you notice suspicious activities, maybe changes in the behavior in our youth. It's good that we will be proactive, ask how they are, what's the problem. Sudden changes of lifestyle should also trigger some questions on our end. So, don't hesitate to report. Ask for help from our police officers, social workers, and even the DOJ Prosecutors office. Because here in Davao, they are very active),” she added.

Suspected cases of abuse and exploitation may be reported through the CSWDO, the Philippine National Police – Women and Child Protection Center, or the Quick Response Team for Children’s Concerns at 0910-678-4711 and may also be made via the Kean Gabriel Hotline at 0908-818-4444 or by dialing 911. CIO