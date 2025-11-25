CSWDO boosts fight vs child labor through CISS Congress 2025

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) strengthened its campaign to protect children’s rights through the Children in Street Situation (CISS) Congress 2025 on November 27-28, 2025 at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

Since its launch in 2022, the Congress has become a vital platform to give children in street situations and child laborers a voice in shaping policies that affect their lives.

The CISS Congress 2025 will gather 28 CISS and 26 child laborers, who will participate in workshops and dialogues with the Special Office for Children’s Concerns (SOCC), City Health Office (CHO), and law enforcers, ensuring that the children’s participation rights are upheld and recognized.

Mark Timbang, focal person for the Children Welfare Program under the Children and Youth Welfare Division, said that while numbers are declining, the city is still determined to end the cycle of child labor.

“Nalipay ta nga gamay lang ang numero sa CISS, pasabot nga ang mga program sa komunidad nagalihok og adunay mga klarong programa ang atong brgy og gobyerno para sa ilahang pamilya (We are happy that the number of CISS is decreasing, it means that the community programs are working and our barangay and government have clear programs for their families),” Timbang told Serbisyo Dabawenyo: City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) over Davao City Disaster Radio on November 17, 2025.

Following the decrease in child labor in the city, he added that poverty remains the root driver of child labor, forcing children into unsafe and exploitative work. While some children view street work as a way to help their families to avoid hunger, the streets expose them to constant danger and exploitation.

Timbang clarified that children under 15 must never be subjected to labor, while those aged 15 and above may only work under parental supervision and without compromising their education.

He also emphasized that the congress allows children to understand the risk of street work and recognize unsafe situations, identify exploitative practices, and assert their right to protection and education.

Timbang also urged Dabawenyos to continue supporting child protection programs, recognizing that every child guided away from the streets is a victory for the city’s future.

“Kita nga gatuman niini og kini pud usa ka dako nga katumanan, katungod sa mga bata kay sila man ang atong ginatan-aw nga musunod sa henersayon og sila pud ang posibleng mamahimong liders. Og pipila napud ang mga kanhing mga CISS og child laborers ang nakahaw-as sa ilahang kahimtang sa kalsada, dako na nga kadaogan sa amoa og mas dako na nga kadaugan og makalampos sila sailahang pag-eskwela (We will fulfil this and it is also very important to fulfill children's right, since they are the ones who will become leaders in the future. Additionally, some of the former CISS and child laborers who were able to escape their predicament on the road are now able to succeed in their education, which is a huge win for both us and them),” he added. CIO