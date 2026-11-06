CSWDO: Children priority in disaster preparedness and emergencies

CHILDREN forced into evacuation centers by disasters in Davao City get a child-friendly space as soon as emergency operations begin, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) said, as this year's National Children's Month focuses on keeping children safe during calamities.

Fulgencia Autida, division chief of the CSWDO's Child and Youth Welfare Division, emphasized during the iSpeak media forum on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, that the office's first concern in any emergency is children's welfare, including whether they are still with their parents or caregivers.

The 34th National Children's Month carries the theme "Manindigan, Tumugon at Kumalinga: Sa Batang Handa, Mas Ligtas ang Bansa," which puts disaster preparedness among children at the center of the celebration.

"During sa emergency operation, naa gyud dayon ang atong child-friendly space (During emergency operations, our child-friendly space is set up right away)," Autida said when asked how the office keeps children safe in disasters, especially with El Niño already being felt.

She said the CSWDO also deploys a mobile unit and holds psychological first aid (PFA) activities for children in evacuation sites such as centers and gyms, where children are more vulnerable.

At a separate forum on Friday, Hannah Princess Taguinod, child labor focal person of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Davao Region (DSWD-Davao), said the current heat makes work especially dangerous for children, particularly on farms.

"Grabe ang init karon, which is dili jud siya pwede sa mga bata karon ang weather, ma'am (It's so hot now, and this weather is really not right for children)," Taguinod said.

Asked what the agency is doing for children during El Niño, Taguinod said DSWD-Davao invited doctors on Nov. 3 to teach children what to do when their bodies overheat and how many glasses of water they should drink each day, along with lessons on brushing their teeth.

The Nov. 3 activity, held at Sta. Ana Central Elementary School as part of DSWD-Davao's Children's Month kickoff, also gave students free dental checkups with partners including the Eastern Mindanao Command dental team and the City Health Office, the agency said in a Facebook post.

Taguinod also said the DSWD gave psychological first aid and family counseling to children affected by the recent fire in Barangay Leon Garcia, Agdao, which displaced more than 1,000 families.

"We provide psychosocial first aid kay makamao gyud uban bata na trauma ato na sunog 'no, dili jud na siya maiwasan (We provide psychosocial first aid because some children really get traumatized by the fire; it can't be avoided)," she said.

She said the DSWD also held games and activities to help the children forget what happened and express how they felt.

Nationally, more than 189,000 families, or more than 356,000 people, in over 3,400 barangays had been affected by the drought as of early October, DSWD spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Irene Dumalo of the Disaster Response Management Group said during a media forum on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Aside from food packs, ready-to-eat food boxes, water trucks, and water filtration trucks, she said the DSWD is now preparing cooling areas and heat-insulated rooms in evacuation centers.

"Dun sa mga evacuation centers, pagkakalagay ng mga cooling areas, mga heat-insulated na mga rooms para ma-protektahan yung mga vulnerable sectors in case talaga'ng matindi yung init sa lugar (In evacuation centers, we are setting up cooling areas and heat-insulated rooms to protect vulnerable sectors in case the heat in the area becomes really intense)," Dumalo said.

Parents' role

Autida said child protection is also a topic in the CSWDO's Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) sessions with parents and caregivers in child development centers and sectoral groups.

"To ensure nga protected atong mga bata all the time, dili lang sa emergency, but sa tanan nga mga situation (On how to ensure our children are protected all the time, not just in emergencies but in all situations)," she said.

Speak up

Autida also urged residents to have the courage to stand up against child abuse.

"Manindigan. We are encouraging our people sa Davao City na magkaroon og courage to speak up and to stand against child abuse (Take a stand. We are encouraging our people in Davao City to have the courage to speak up and to stand against child abuse)," she said.

54 in Bahay Pag-asa

Autida said the city's Bahay Pag-asa is now caring for around 54 children in conflict with the law (CICL).

"I can give initial lang like sa Bahay Pag-asa nato, is naa ta'y 54 (I can give an initial [figure]: in our Bahay Pag-asa, we have 54)," she said.

In July, Autida said Bahay Pag-asa for Boys had 49 residents, down from around 80 in 2025 and about 120 in 2019, against a capacity of about 70 to 80 beds.

The city's Bahay Pag-asa takes in only boys. Girls in conflict with the law are placed in a women's facility, pending a separate Bahay Pag-asa for Girls in Barangay Biao Escuela, Tugbok District, which the City Council approved in June. The P108-million center is to be funded by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor).

The Davao City Police Office recorded 93 cases involving children in conflict with the law in 2024, 82 in 2025, and 22 from January to May 2026.

Residents may report any form of child abuse 24 hours a day to the city's Kean Gabriel Hotline, run by the CSWDO's Quick Response Team for Children's Concerns (QRTCC). The CSWDO said the hotline has served about 2,000 validated cases since 2016.

"Protecting our children and building a safe and child-friendly community is everyone's responsibility," Autida said. "So, let us remember that a prepared child is a protected child, but a truly safe child is one who is surrounded by responsible adults, responsible institutions, and caring communities." GRS