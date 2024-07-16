CSWDO observes NDPR Week

THE City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) announced the upcoming 46th National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation (NDPR) Week, scheduled from July 15 to 19, 2024.

Julie Dayaday, CSWDO head, shared in a media interview on Monday morning, July 15, 2024, at City Hall Drive, that the event aims to provide vital services to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), focusing on livelihood and skills development.

Our PWD community is eager for this opportunity to express their thoughts and opinions through our activities. We're also keen on nurturing their leadership and spiritual growth.

“Excited kaayo atong mga PWD kay mao ning panahon nga makahatag sila sa ilang mga thoughts ilang mga opinion pinaagi sa atoang mga activities and of course ma bansay-bansay natu sila sa mga leadership skills, spiritual (Our PWD community is eager for this opportunity to express their thoughts and opinions through our activities. We're also keen on nurturing their leadership and spiritual growth),” she said.

Mia F. Cagumay, citywide secretary and Agdao president of the Federation of PWDs, expressed optimism about the NDPR celebrations, highlighting the multitude of events planned to ensure widespread PWD participation. She emphasized the importance of ongoing opportunities for PWDs beyond the week-long event.

In Davao City, there are about 2,000 PWDs, a number expected to grow following the Department of Health's expanded criteria for PWD eligibility.

The NDPR Week will commence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a product display and cultural presentation at Rizal Park on July 17, followed by Paralympic games at Cabantian Gym on July 18, 2024, culminating back at Rizal Park on July 19, 2024.

Under Proclamation No. 7 signed by Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, July 14 to 20 is designated as the 46th National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation Week, themed “Promoting Inclusion: Celebrating Abilities and Advocating Access.” The proclamation underscores the city's commitment to ensuring equal opportunities and rights for all members of the PWD community. RGP