CSWDO: P40K, P10K cash aid for OFW kin not true

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) refutes claims that their office is releasing P40,000 and P10,000 in financial assistance to families left behind by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

CSWDO issued the statement on April 16, 2026, following social media posts claiming that their office has been providing cash assistance worth P40,000 and P10,000.

“Please be informed that all financial assistance extended by the CSWDO is subject to proper assessment and validation by our social workers, in accordance with the existing guidelines and policies,” CSWD wrote in their statement.

The office then urged the public to refrain from sharing and believing unverified information. It also advised the public to check the official CSWDO platforms for accurate and official updates.

However, CSWDO, through its OFW Families Welfare and Crisis Center (OFWCC), is providing cash assistance worth P5,000 to families of OFWs in the city.

The program aims to provide aid to families of Dabawenyo OFWs who were left behind in the city, especially with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

CSWDO said that the center is ready to provide assistance to families of Dabawenyo OFWs and that they may reach the center through its official Facebook page and contact number.

To recall, the OFWCC has already extended assistance to OFWs and family members. The office reported that from March 2 to 6, it has catered to 128 hotline queries and has provided guidance and referrals to the concerns of the callers.

Jackilou Bandao, development management officer of OFWCC, said that 45 individuals have personally visited the office to seek assistance, while other inquiries were made by relatives representing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Ready mi muhatag og service sa OFW families, muuli man sila or dili, naay city government nga ilang maduulan (We are ready to provide services to the families of OFWs. Whether they return home or not, there is a city government they can turn to for assistance),” she said during the Ispeak media forum.

The office facilitated four requests for repatriation assistance and referred them to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) for appropriate action.

They also provided Psychosocial First Aid (PFA) to 41 left-behind family members of OFWs after the conflict broke out in the Middle East. They were then provided with emotional support and given food assistance. RGP