CSWDO requires permit to travel for minors under 15

THE City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) is reminding parents that minors aged 15 years old and below who are traveling alone are required to secure a permit to travel.

“A child or a minor 15 years old and below traveling to and from Davao City, katong mga bata nga magtravel alone or unaccompanied kinahanglan nga musecure sila og permit to travel,” Ms. Glenda Espada, Center Head of the CSWDO’s Quick Response Team for Children’s Concern (QRTCC), said in an interview with Serbisyo Dabawenyo over the city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR).

Espada explained that the permit to travel is required to protect the child from abuse and exploitation; prevent child trafficking; ensure that the traveling companion is duly authorized and can look after the welfare of the minor; and ensure that the sponsor can protect and support the needs of the minor while under their custody.

This travel requirement for minors under 15 is anchored to the amended Sections 7 and 7(a) of the Davao City Children’s Welfare Code on minors traveling alone and steps to prevent children from traveling alone respectively. The welfare code covers all modes of transportation (air, land, and sea).

Parents and guardians may secure the permit from the CSWDO District Offices, the QRTCC, as well as from the social workers from the Special Office for Children’s Concern (SOCC) who are assigned to the Davao City International Airport.

The requirements needed by both children and their companion for the permit include the child’s birth certificate, parents’ consent with signature and the parent’s ID, and barangay certification for both the minor and the companion indicating where they are from. For minors attending school-related activities outside Davao, a copy of the event invitation is also required.

Meanwhile, Espada stated that minors aged 16–17 may travel without the permit provided that they have their birth certificates and IDs for verification purposes. CIO