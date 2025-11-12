CSWDO tells brgys to have evidence-based programs for social protection

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) emphasized recently to barangay leaders the importance of barangay profiling and analysis of data that will help protect vulnerable sectors in the communities.

The call was made during the orientation/re-orientation of the social protection framework and legal laws protecting all sectoral groups, which was held from November 5-7, 2025, at the Apo View Hotel.

CSWDO Social Services Welfare Operations Division Chief Gina Molon said that the three-day orientation covering Districts 1 to 3 will help barangays appreciate the importance of barangay profiling and the adoption of a social protection framework in their barangay plans.

“This will help remind barangay officials to set ‘social protection’ as the baseline for their intervention on the ground. The topics will discuss laws, strategies to respond to issues and concerns that begin and affect the communities,” she said.

Molon said that since budgeting and program development would be based on data, there is a need to strengthen barangay profiling.

“One of the inputs they would get is the institutionalization of barangay profiling. Dako kaayo ang kalambigitan sa paghatag og datos. It is not only for the program for abuse issues and concern og makahatag og risgo sa atong kabataan. It involves emergency and everything na pwede nato buhaton within the barangay (One of the inputs they would receive is the institutionalization of barangay profiling. Providing data is very important — it is not only for programs addressing abuse issues and concerns that pose risks to our children, but also involves emergencies and other actions that can be done within the barangay),” she said.

She said that the barangays are directly involved in incidents, such as disasters.

“Kaya ginapakusgan karon ang realization on establishing legal and strategic mechanism in the guidelines and the perspective on social protection para mabutang didto sa ilahang mga plano kasi, especially nowadays ug sa muabutay na tuig (That’s why efforts are being strengthened now toward the realization of establishing legal and strategic mechanisms in the guidelines and a perspective on social protection, so these can be integrated into their plans — especially with the coming year ahead),” she added.

She underscored that through this, the CSWDO aims to strengthen the programs at the grassroots level to heighten conscious effort to put institutionalized mechanisms when it comes to social protection.

The main principle of social protection, as discussed during the event, is that no one should be left behind. This covers all vulnerable sectors of the community, such as women, children, and persons with disabilities. CIO