CSWDO urges soon-to-be centenarians to prepare requirements for incentives

THE City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) in Davao City encourages senior citizens nearing 100 years old to coordinate with their office to receive the government’s incentive for centenarians.

This comes as more centenarians in Davao City have received P100,000 cash incentives from the City Government of Davao through the CSWDO.

Rosevic Joey Jayme, officer-in-charge of the Social Welfare Operation Division (SWOD), shared that from June to September 2024, a total of 16 centenarians received cash gifts and plaques, with two more set to receive theirs this December.

The distribution of the cash gifts follows Davao City Ordinance No. 0727-21, Series of 2021, which aims to empower the city’s centenarians by acknowledging their milestone age.

Social Workers personally deliver the cash incentives through house-to-house distribution.

Lorenzo Borja, from the Office of the Senior Citizen Affairs, said earlier during an interview with Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) that the elderly beneficiaries are delighted to receive the cash gifts.

He emphasized that beneficiaries or their families should prepare the necessary requirements before the centenarian turns 100 years old.

"Bago pa mag-100, i-prepare na nimo iyang requirement, para ma-enjoy pa niya ang kuwarta (Before they reach 100, make sure to prepare the needed documents so they can enjoy the money)," Borja said. JPC