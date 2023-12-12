CSWDO’s annual seniors payout resumes Dec 12

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) anticipates disbursing the annual subsidy payout to approximately 170,000 senior citizens, according to Julieta Vigil, head of the finance section.

During a radio interview on Monday morning, December 11, Vigil explained that the office is extending the subsidy to individuals aged 60 and above.

The initiative, governed by Ordinance Number 0954-22, has expanded the age range eligible for benefits, requiring seniors to possess an Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) ID, be registered voters, and be members of a senior citizens organization to qualify for the subsidy.

Vigil noted that, unlike the previous year when the subsidy applied to those aged 65 and older, the amended ordinance now includes individuals aged 60 and above who are entitled to the P1,500 subsidy.

Although modest, Vigil emphasized that financial aid could significantly assist seniors in purchasing medication, food, or other necessities.

The CSWDO initiated the annual subsidy payout on November 9, and as of November 18, Baguio, Calinan, Tugbok, and Toril districts had completed their payouts.

Vigil acknowledged the challenge of covering Davao City's 182 barangays promptly.

Upcoming payouts are scheduled for December 12, 2023, in Paquibato and Malabog districts (858 seniors), and Barangay Sumimao (136 seniors).

Subsequent payout dates include December 14 in Colosas (289 seniors), December 15 in Paquibato Proper and Barangay Lumiad (253 and 176 beneficiaries, respectively), December 18 in Mapula (149 beneficiaries), Salapawan (117), and Tapak (190), and December 19 at Panyalum (158) and Mabuhay (107 beneficiaries). RGP