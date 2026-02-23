CTOO explains 89th ‘Araw’ logo

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) revealed that this year’s logo for the 89th Araw ng Dabaw highlights the strength of Dabawenyos in their diversity while showcasing the iconic symbols of Davao City.

Willenito P. Tormis Jr., officer-in-charge of CTOO, said the official logo features a pattern of pixelated and polarized boxes. These blocks form the silhouette of the map of Davao City, symbolizing the fusion of the city’s heritage and its digital evolution.

The office explained that the polarized boxes, forming a mosaic, represent the “blocks of unity,” reflecting Davao’s diverse community as home to 11 ethnolinguistic tribes. Individually distinct, the boxes come together to create a single, unbreakable form signifying the strength and unity of the city.

“In these boxes, we find our stories. In these pixels, we build our future,” he said during the Araw ng Dabaw Media Launch on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at Rogen Inn.

He added that the pixels symbolize the city’s bid to become a “smart city” and a hub for innovation. The pixels represent data, technology, and the wisdom that drive the city’s modern economy, reflecting Davao’s forward-looking vision in high definition.

From a polarized perspective, the design effect signifies focus and clarity similar to a lens cutting through glare, highlighting a city with a clear and determined vision.

Tormis noted that this year’s logo carries a stronger modern touch, aligned with the thrust of Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte toward modernization and digitalization.

The logo also features varying shades of green, which Tormis said embody the city’s push for sustainable urban development, environmental protection, and initiatives such as expanding green spaces and promoting sustainable practices.

“Aside ani, gusto pud nato i-push ang environmental regulations ug i-promote ang mga sustainable infrastructure efforts nato (Besides this, we also want to push for stronger environmental regulations and promote our sustainable infrastructure efforts),” he said.

The logo incorporates well-known city icons, including the Philippine Eagle, symbolizing the vision and heights the city aspires to achieve; the durian and Mt. Apo, representing boldness, distinct identity, and heritage; and the Peace Monument, depicted as a box dedicated to the city’s diverse communities.

It also features the Davao City Coastal Road, representing connectivity and new pathways for development, and the City Hall is also highlighted in celebration of its 100th year, symbolizing strength, governance, stability, and the foundation of progress.

In last year’s Araw ng Dabaw celebration, the logo featured a soaring blue eagle alongside city icons such as City Hall, Mt. Apo, and the Monument of Peace and Unity. The design captured the city’s shared history, thriving present, and bright future. RGP