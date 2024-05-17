CTOO plans sustainable approach for new tourism sites

AN OFFICIAL from the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) discussed plans to promote community-based tourism in Davao City.

Jennifer Romero, officer-in-charge of CTOO, shared during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, May 16, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office, that the city's Technical Working Group (TWG) is actively identifying potential tourism sites.

“Now we already have a list of around 20 possible tourism sites na atoang ginatan-aw. We are really trying to make it work na before natu i-open ang kaning mga possible tourism sites for in the public it has to be regulated and it has to come up with the proper guidelines (We have compiled a list of about 20 potential tourism sites that we are currently assessing. Before opening these sites to the public, we are focused on ensuring proper regulation and guidelines),” she said.

Romero said that they have identified areas in Marilog and Paquibato, but they are coordinating with relevant agencies, especially if these areas are part of ancestral domains or critically protected zones. The TWG has already conducted assessments of some areas.

She underscored the importance of crafting ordinances and guidelines to regulate the opening of these areas to the public. Community guides will also undergo proper training by the Department of Tourism (DOT).

“Our target when we open possible new tourism sites should be sustainable, sustainable that we will not harm the environment, ang atoang product na dili siya as good as just what we would open and later on mawala siya (Our goal is to ensure that when we open new tourism sites, they are sustainable and do not harm the environment. The products should be able to sustain themselves over time),” she said.

She announced plans for benchmarking in a community-based tourism site in Sta. Cruz heading towards Mt. Apo by the third week of May.

Despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, CTOO aims to restore tourism arrivals to pre-pandemic levels of 100,000 to 150,000 through upcoming city-hosted activities. RGP