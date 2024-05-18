CTOO spearheads initiative to empower barangays

AN OFFICIAL from the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) announced plans to activate the barangay tourism council to enhance tourism activities at the barangay level.

Jennifer Romero, officer-in-charge of CTOO, said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, May 17, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office, that they have initiated the activation process in Carmen and Tagurano and aim to extend it to other barangays in Davao City soon.

“Atoa pod gi-activate ang barangay tourism council so nag-start nata [we started activating our barangay tourism council], we went to Carmen and Tagurano because we have this ordinance, the barangay tourism council signed way back 2003 pa so when we believe that it needs to be activated, it needs to be created (We've kickstarted the activation of the barangay tourism council, beginning with Carmen and Tagurano, as mandated by an ordinance dating back to 2003. We believe in the need to activate and establish these councils), ” she said.

She highlighted the CTOO's goal of empowering the 182 barangays in the city through the barangay tourism council, enabling them to oversee tourism areas and establishments within their jurisdiction.

The CTOO chief emphasized the importance of first activating the council and then engaging in community-based tourism to identify areas for protection, such as watersheds and eco-tourism sites.

Romero said, “As mentioned, we are together in policing and we are together in promotion as well so maayo kaayo na siya nga initiative (this is a good initiative), and that’s also the strength of our tourism in Davao City that we are also collaborating.”

She also voiced support for Councilor Al-Ryan Alejandre's proposal to establish an association of vloggers to guide content creation, particularly in critical watershed areas unsuitable for recreational promotion. RGP