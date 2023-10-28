CTTMO adds 1,036 more road signages

The City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) added about 1,000 road signages to the initial number of signages they will install for the New Speed Limit of Davao City Ordinance, its official said.

CTTMO Chief Dionisio Abude said during the ISpeak Media Forum on Thursday morning, October 26, 2023 at the City Mayor’s Office, that the initial number of 500 signages which he mentioned on October 5, is added with 1,036 more as they saw the need to add more signages before the implementation of the ordinance.

“Duna man gyu’y mga repetition, dapat dili na pwede nga in after one kilometer didtoa pa ta mubutang ug another signage para mabal-an sa motorista nga mao gihapon ni, 80 gihapon ni (Repetition is a must, it is not right that you will have another signage after a kilometer to let the drivers know that the speed limit is still 80),” Abude said.

Abude added that apart from the speed limit signages they were advised to add ‘end of speed limit’ signage, indicating that the speed limit for that particular road has changed. He said that they will also put pavement markings, where they will paint the roads to help notify drivers that the speed limit has already changed. It is stipulated in the ordinance that there should be markings on the pavement to alert motorists of the change in speed limit.

Abude attributed the huge increase in the number of signage to the necessity for the repetition of signages. He said that initially they, along with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), prepared only signages for “start”, “repeater”, and “end” signs.

Meanwhile, CTTMO is finalizing their citation ticket in line with the new speed limit ordinance since their citation ticket is still priced at P500 for the first offense, which was based on the executive order. The new rate for the first offense, according to the new ordinance is P1,000; the second offense is P2,000; and the third offense is P5,000.

“Kung mag implement wala pa namo nausab kay isa ka tuig man ning atong citation ticket pwede lang citation ticket didto i-note lang nato, i-add lang nato didto sa information sa citation ticket just in case mag-implement ta nga wala pa namo nausab ang citation ticket (If we are going to implement the ordinance even before our citation tickets are changed we will just make a note in the ticket, we will just add the information in the citation ticket just in case we will implement the new speed limit ordinance but not able to change the ticket),” Abude said. RGP