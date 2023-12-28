CTTMO assures no heavy traffic during Paghinugyaw

An official from the Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) assures that the traffic situation for the 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐠𝐲𝐚𝐰: 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐠-𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐮𝐢𝐠 will not be the same as during the Pasko Fiesta event.

Dionisio Abude, CTTMO chief, told SunStar Davao in an interview on Thursday afternoon, December 28, that this is because there will be no road closures and the event is confined only to Roxas Avenue.

He added that much like every afternoon Roxas avenue is used for the night market, the 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐠𝐲𝐚𝐰 will not generate as much traffic congestion as the Banda Dasig and Parada sa Pasko.

Abude also said that unlike Banda Dasig and Parada sa Pasko, where the activities were held during rush hours and several main roads were closed causing traffic congestion.

“Kung naa lang disiplina ang mga driver, tan-aw nako dili man siguro, ang problema lang kung naay bangga tapos kanang dili mo-parking ug tarong, so depende pud sa volume sa sakyanan pero wala naman gyud closure ang CM Recto, sa halos tanan walay closure so posible nga dili na mapareha ato ang mahitabo, naa lang buildup pero dili ingon-at (If drivers are disciplined, I think it won’t create traffic congestion. The problem is that if there’s a road mishap or there are those who will park illegally. It will also depend on the volume of vehicles but there are no closures on CM Recto avenue anymore, almost all roads have no closure so it is possible that the same thing will not happen, there will be build up of traffic but not like what happened before),” Abude said.

He then reminded all the drivers to adhere to the traffic rules and regulations so as not to cause road congestion.

In cases where a build-up of traffic occurs along the two-way road in front of Ateneo de Davao University, CTTMO will adjust the traffic scheme and divert the vehicles to Jacinto Street.

The Roxas Night Market will still continue its operation but the vendors will be moved temporarily from Zamora down to Boulevard.

In the Facebook post of CTTMO on Friday morning, December 28, 2023, they will be closing a part of Roxas Avenue, from Ponciano Rotonda to Corner Padre Gomez Street along the Red Cross Side and also Corner Padre Gomez to Corner C.M. Recto Avenue along the Aldevinco side for the Paghinugyaw-Sugat sa Bag-ong Tuig.

The post said that it would be closed from 8 p.m. on December 29, 2023, until 4 a.m. on January 1, 2024. Although a part of Roxas Avenue will be closed for the Pasko Fiesta Activity, vehicles may still use the other lane.

The New Year's Eve countdown event, known as "Paghinugyaw" or "Pagsugat sa Bag-Ong Tuig," is a new addition to this year's Pasko Fiesta. RGP