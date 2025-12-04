CTTMO bares road closure in some Davao City streets

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) said that there would be temporary road closures in some roads in the city for the Banda Dasig and Parada sa Pasko.

The temporary road closure will be implemented at Roxas Avenue from Quezon Boulevard to Ponciano Rotonda, C.M. Recto Avenue from San Pedro Street (St) to Roxas Avenue, Bonifacio St. from C.M. Recto Avenue to Iñigo St., Iñigo St. from Bonifacio St. to San Pedro St., and San Pedro St. from C.M. Recto Avenue to Iñigo St.

The closure, which will start on December 7, 2025 from 1 p.m. until the end of the program, is implemented through the City Ordinance No. 130-25 series of 2025.

"Ginahangyo pud ang tanan na likayan ang pagparking sa mga nahisgutang mga dalan sugod alas otso sa buntag (8 a.m.) alang sa preparation sa Parada (We are requesting the public to avoid parking on these mentioned streets starting from 8 a.m. for the preparation of the Parada)," CTTMO said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile for the "Siyam ka kadlawon," "Misa de Aguinaldo at at San Pedro St. and Pamainit sa Pasko at Bolton St. from corner San Pedro St. to corner Pichon St. on December 26 to 24, 2035, from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m., there would be clearing or regulating of vehicles along the vicinity of Bolton St.

CTTMO said that there would be no entry coming from C.M. Recto Avenue going to San Pedro St., from Rizal St. corner Bolton St. going to San Pedro St., and from Pichon St. corner Bolton St. going to San Pedro St.

Earlier, the City Government of Davao officially lit its 30-foot giant Christmas tree during the Dan-ag Davao ug Pag-abli sa Pasko on November 27, 2025, at Rizal Park.

This year’s theme, “Paskong Dabawenyo, Paskong Pilipino,” highlights how the city celebrates Christmas by blending Filipino traditions, community spirit, and Davao’s unique brand of festivity.

To recall, the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) said this year’s Pasko Fiesta budget is ₱44 million, down from ₱52 million in 2024. The office initially sought ₱32 million but later requested an additional ₱12 million, bringing the total to ₱44 million—₱8 million less than last year.

The office said that the reduced budget would result in the removal of several events, including the Year-End Party. However, they noted that the cuts will not dampen the festivities, emphasizing that there are still plenty of activities for visitors to enjoy. RGP